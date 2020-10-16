When it comes to leaping high and delivering hard hitting kills, Waverly senior volleyball player Carli Knight has made a name for herself over the past four seasons.
But it was a different milestone Knight was recognized for achieving in the fourth set of Thursday night’s 3-1 win (25-16, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14) over the visiting Eastern Eagles. With her 19th dig of the night, Knight reached the 1,000-mark for her career.
Friends, family, and fans who had been keeping track in the stands knew the moment had arrived, standing and cheering while holding up signs. Play was stopped so Knight could be presented with the game ball, taking it into the stands to her family. Soon after, the Lady Tigers finished the set with a 25-14 win to take the match.
“The kills stand out when it comes to stats. Everybody sees that power move,” said Waverly coach Sarah Ward. “Digs are just as important. You have to pick the ball up from the other team if you are going to play it. We emphasize passes. That’s been Carli for three or four years as the all the way around player. She’s a killer in the front and a digger the back.”
Ward added, “Carli is an amazing player. She has been for four years. Even as a freshman, she was a leader on the floor. She works hard and goes after stuff that shouldn’t be in her area. She is goes all of the time. It is great to see somebody who has put in four years of hard work get this kind of payoff.”
Now Knight has 201 digs for the season to lead the Lady Tigers. She has also piled up 164 kills so far to lead the team in that category as well.
Knight surprised herself by achieving the milestone, but she was intently focused on producing more digs this year since that was an area where the team needed some help. Now she needs just 11 kills to surpass the school record of 1,011, which was set by Brooke Hoskins.
“I never really thought I would be getting this. My goal was to be a killer. This year due to our situation, I made sure I was focusing on my digs,” said Knight. “I’ve done all I can with my hitting, but I really made a big effort with digs this year. I love back row as much as I love hitting. My teammates have supported me so much and tried to help me reach my goals. They are amazing. They are like family to me.”
Statistics from the match for Waverly follow.
Serves: Delaney Tackett made 18 serves with 2 aces.
Kills: Sarah Thompson 15, Kelli Stewart 15, Carli Knight 15, Annie Silcott 10, Delaney Tackett 2, Abbie Marshall 2
Assists: Abbie Marshall 47, Kelli Stewart 4, Delaney Tackett 2, Sarah Thompson 2, Carli Knight 1
Blocks: Sarah Thompson 2, Carli Knight 1
Digs: Carli Knight 19, Sarah Thompson 16, Annie Silcott 15, Kellie Stewart 14, Abbie Marshall 15, Delaney Tackett 12, Izzy Smith 4.
Eastern’s statistics follow.
Kills: Addison Cochenour 8, Andee Lester 8, Chloe’ Dixon 4, Skylar White 4, Tiffany Burkitt 2, Alexis Clark 1.
Blocks: Addison Cochenour 2, Andee Lester 2, Chloe’ Dixon 1.
Digs: Megan Nickell 22, Skylar White 18, Addison Cochenour 12, Chloe’ Dixon 9, Reileigh Potts 7, Andee Lester 6, Tiffany Burkitt 2, Tinlie Riley 1.
Assists: Skylar White 11, Addison Cochenour 9.
The Waverly Lady Tigers will be home for a playoff battle with Logan Elm Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles will head to Symmes Valley Thursday evening for a 6 p.m. tournament game with the Lady Vikings.
