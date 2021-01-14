Quietly taking care of business and winning games, the Piketon Redstreaks recorded their seventh straight victory Tuesday evening at home, defeating the visiting Southeastern Panthers 50-29.
The Redstreaks have solidified themselves in the upper half of the Scioto Valley Conference standings as the second half of league play begins. After Tuesday's contest, Piketon moved to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the SVC.
According to SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com), Unioto is the only SVC team without a league loss, standing at 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the SVC. Next is Adena (11-2, 5-1 SVC), followed by Zane Trace (4-5, 3-1 SVC) and Piketon. Zane Trace is ahead of Piketon in the standings by virtue of having one less league loss. But the Pioneers have missed a number of recent games due to quarantine, including the one that was set to be played at Piketon on Jan. 2.
In Piketon's Tuesday evening contest with Southeastern, a strong second half against the visiting Panthers was enough to turn a close game into a double-digit victory for the Streaks. Seniors Brody Fuller and Chris Chandler did the bulk of the scoring in the second half to lead the Streaks.
Southeastern's most successful quarter was the first with the Panthers producing 10 points, while Piketon was limited to eight. Fuller connected on a three-point play, Chandler had a bucket and a free throw, and Tra Swayne had a pair of free throws.
The Streaks battled to get ahead in the second quarter, moving ahead 18-17 at the break. Kydan Potts led the way, scoring five of the 10 with a bucket and a three-point play. Chandler had two more baskets, while Swayne added a free throw.
After the break, Piketon upped its offense and clamped down on defense. Fuller connected on three trifectas to lead the charge, while Levi Gullion added another. Potts had two more free throws, while Swayne added one. Defensively, the Redstreaks only allowed the Panthers to hit one basket. The other four points came from the foul line. Heading to the fourth quarter, PHS was up 33-23.
Chandler and Fuller each scored eight points for Piketon in the fourth quarter to lead the charge. Gullion also had an additional free throw. The Streaks outscored the Panthers 17-6 to take the 50-29 win.
Fuller led all scorers with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Chandler added 15 points, followed by Potts with seven.
For Southeastern, Aiden Estep led with 14 points, followed by Ashton Allman and Derek Wheeler with five points each.
The Streaks will travel to Westfall Friday night before returning home to take on Adena Saturday evening.
SEHS - 10 7 6 6 - 29
PHS - 8 10 15 17 -50
SOUTHEASTERN (29) — Aaron Evans 0 0 1-2 1, Luke Corcoran 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Wheeler 1 1 0-0 5, Parker George 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Estep 4 1 0-1 14, Cameron Hall 0 0 2-2 2, Ashton Allman 1 0 3-6 5, TOTALS 7 3 6-11 29.
PIKETON (50) — Levi Gullion 0 1 1-2 4, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Fulle 0 6 2-2 20, Tra Swayne 0 0 4-8 4, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 2 0 3-3 7, Chris Chandler 6 0 3-4 15, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Tre Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 7 14-19 50.
