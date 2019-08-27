With the first week of the 2019 high school girls soccer season in the books, the Waverly Lady Tigers remain undefeated.
The Lady Tigers started on Monday, Aug. 19 with an 8-0 win at Washington Court House. They followed with their first Southern Ohio Conference win on Tuesday, defeating Portsmouth West 6-0 at Raidiger Field. Then on Thursday, they traveled to Ironton and defeated the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 5-1.
The following story includes sections and summaries on each game.
Aug. 19 @ WCH
Four goals in the first half and another four in the second half gave the Waverly Lady Tigers their first soccer victory of the 2019 season in the form of an 8-0 triumph at Washington Court House.
“I was very proud of our team tonight,” stated Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “We had some nagging injuries early on in the preseason that caused us to struggle a bit and tonight we were finally able to field a healthy team.”
Sophomore Kylie Smith started the scoring for Waverly, giving the Lady Tigers the 1-0 lead. Amelia Willis followed with a pair of goals, using assists from Loren Moran and Smith.
Moran got into the scoring action next, providing the next two goals with assists from Brooke Elliott and Smith, 5-0. Michaela Rhoads had the next goal. Then Moran delivered her third to complete a hat trick before Elliott capped the scoring with a final goal, 8-0.
“We have also been fine tuning some things on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The team is starting to understand these things that we have been working on and it is starting to pay off,” said Murphy.
“The ladies understand their roles within the team. They understand their positional play both offensively and defensively. In addition, the upperclassmen are taking on strong leadership roles and are teaching the underclassmen. All of these items are allowing us to progress nicely and it paid off tonight.”
Defensively, Waverly senior goalkeeper Anna Jordan provided three saves. Moran and Rhoads tied for the most steals, having six each. Smith, Alexis Murphy and Isabella Newsom added three each.
Washington Court House’s goalie, Chelsey Dawson, had 14 saves in the contest.
“I want to congratulate Washington Court House on a hard-fought match and wish them good luck with the rest of the season,” finished Murphy.
Aug. 20 vs. West
Waverly’s first Southern Ohio Conference match was played Tuesday, Aug. 20 against Portsmouth West where the Lady Tigers won 6-0 in a storm-shortened match. Lightning forced the contest to be called after the first half of play.
“Coach Danielle Morgan and I were proud of the way we played tonight,” said Murphy. “Our organization was better tonight and our shots were not going high.”
For Waverly, Amelia Willis started the scoring in the opening half, capitalizing on an assist from Kylie Smith. Loren Moran delivered the next two goals, using an assist from Smith to tally her second, 3-0. Moran followed by handing out an assist to Rhoads. Then Willis scored the final two goals, giving her a hat trick of three for the night.
Waverly keeper Anna Jordan had one save and was credited with the shutout. Willis led the team in shots with eight, followed by Moran with six.
“Danielle and I would like to compliment the Lady Senators on their performance,” said Murphy. “Coach Hoggard is training young athletes that have minimal experience or this is the first time they’ve played. Coach Hoggard is doing a nice job of coaching up his team. We look forward to seeing them and their progress next round.”
Aug. 23 @ Ironton
Up next was a conference game against Ironton St. Joseph, a new Southern Ohio Conference member. Waverly won that Thursday road match by a tally of 5-1.
“We had a hard time finding the back of the net tonight, despite having several breakaways and a total of 28 shots on the net,” said Murphy. “It was a little frustrating at first. However, once we calmed down and everyone settled into their roles, we started playing very well and the goals began to rain down.”
Loren Moran was able to strike first, using an assist from Kylie Smith to get the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard. The two switched roles, as Smith scored on an assist from Moran, putting the Lady Tigers up 2-0.
In the second half, Kylee Murphy connected on her first goal of the season, using a pass from Amelia Willis. Moran scored again. Then Moran provided an assist to Willis for the final goal. The Lady Flyers connected on their only goal of contest in the second half, making the score 5-1.
“I was impressed with the level of fitness that the Lady Flyers had tonight. They had minimal subs and maintained a high level attack throughout the match,” said Murphy.
“(Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I would conclude that tonight’s match was a true team victory. We would like to wish Ironton St. Joseph a great rest of their season and look forward to seeing them again this season.”
As a team, Waverly generated 36 shots. Moran led the way in shots with 12, followed by Willis with seven, Smith with six and Kylee Murphy with five. Rhoads led in steals with five, followed by Alexis Murphy with three. Rhoads and Alexis Murphy also had six interceptions each. Keeper Anna Jordan had three saves.
With those victories, Waverly improved to 3-0-0 overall and 2-0-0 in SOC play. The Lady Tigers will face Wheelersburg Thursday evening at Raidiger Field at 5:30 p.m.
