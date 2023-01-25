Eastern's three-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday evening in a 79-48 road loss to the Wheelersburg Pirates.
It also resulted in a split for the teams in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Eastern won the matchup back on Dec. 16 by a score of 62-59 in a Hall of Fame Night thriller that went down to the final seconds.
The Pirates were out for revenge with the Eagles visiting, putting together a strong scoring attack throughout the contest. Eastern was behind by double digits by the time the first quarter came to an end, 23-10. Eastern senior Neil Leist scored seven of the 10 points, while freshman Brewer Tomlison had the other three.
Neil Leist led the scoring again in the second quarter, connecting on a pair of triples. Tomlison followed with five points, including an old-fashioned three-point play, while Jace White got into the action with a bucket. The Pirates outscored the Eagles again, increasing their lead to 20, 43-23, at the break.
The Pirates came out of the locker room and put up 20 points in the third quarter, matching their second-quarter output. Eastern countered with 12 points, led by TJ Richards with six points. Neil Leist added four more points, and White provided another bucket. Wheelersburg's lead was 63-35.
In the final quarter, Neil Leist added two more trifectas to bring his total to five for the game. Eastern's Dylan Morton broke into the scoring column with a basket and a pair of free throws, and Richards had a bucket and a free throw. Wheelersburg scored 16 points to finish the 79-48 win.
For the Eagles, Leist led all scorers with 22 points. Richards followed with nine points and Tomlison finished with eight points.
Wheelersburg was led by Jackson Schwamburger with 18 points, followed by Xander Mowery with 13, and Caleb Arthur with 12 points.
Eastern dropped to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in the SOC II with the loss. The Eagles traveled to Lucasville Valley on Friday. Then they will be back home Tuesday to take on the Waverly Tigers.
