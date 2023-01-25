Eastern's three-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday evening in a 79-48 road loss to the Wheelersburg Pirates.

It also resulted in a split for the teams in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Eastern won the matchup back on Dec. 16 by a score of 62-59 in a Hall of Fame Night thriller that went down to the final seconds.


