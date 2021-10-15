Kolten Miller soccer

Traveling into Adams County, the Western Indians picked up their second soccer victory of the season Monday evening. 

In that Oct. 11 road trip, Western went into the West Union Dragons' lair and came away with a 2-1 win over the hosts. 

Senior Trey Satterfield scored on an assist from senior Noah Whitt. Senior Kolten Miller added a solo goal. Those results moved Western to 2-10-1 for the season. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Western went to Scioto County to take on New Boston at the Portsmouth West soccer field. 

The Indians played a good defensive game, ultimately falling 2-0 to the hosting Tigers. 

Western will conclude the regular season with a Saturday home match versus Clay at 5:30 p.m. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Indians will travel to Northwest to take on the hosting Mohawks in Western's first-ever sectional tournament soccer match. Game time is set for 5 p.m. 

