All-Southeast District Softball Selections 2021
DIVISION 1
First Team: Meghan Spencer, Logan, 10.
Second Team: Madison Visintainer, Logan, 12.
Honorable Mention: Abigail Smith, Logan, 11; Meegan McWilliams, Logan, 11.
Player of the Year: Meghan Spencer, Logan, 10.
Coach of the Year: Jim Huntsberger, Logan.
DIVISION 2
First Team: Taylor Pagen, Sheridan, 12; Ashleigh James, Athens, 10; Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro, 10; Suzzy Wall, Waverly, 11; Alexis Book, Unioto, 9; Brianna Sexton, Vinton County, 11; Briana Weller, McClain, 12; Cheyanne Arnold, Logan Elm, 12; Avery Mueller, Sheridan, 9; Olivia Banks, Athens, 10; Riley Bradley, River Valley, 10; Olivia Congleton, Warren, 11; Avery Miller, Unioto, 11; Brittany Ogg, Fairfield Union, 12; Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro, 12; Chandler Hayes, Circleville, 10; Makenna Knisley, Washington Court House, 11; Sidney Payton, Miami Trace, 11.
Player of the Year: Taylor Pagen, Sheridan, 12.
Coach of the Year: Troy Wolfe, Sheridan
Second Team: Taylor Evans, Jackson, 12; Makayla Shendan, Sheridan, 12; Aiyanna Hancock, Warren, 11; Delana Wright, Meigs, 9; Taylor Mathie, Gallia Academy, 9; Emma Fromm, Chillicothe, 11; Lindsey VanHoose, Logan Elm, 9; Grace Hash, River Valley, 11; Maya Farley, Marietta, 11; Kaitlyn McPeek, Fairfield, 11; Josie Crabtree, Greenfield, 12; Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro, 11; Maddie Walker, Sheridan, 12; Abbi Erwin, Athens 10; Brooke Sizemore, River Valley, 11; Abbie Marshall, Waverly, 9; Carly King, Logan Elm, 11; Abby Faught Vinton County, 12
Honorable Mention: Bailee Young, Gallia Academy, 12; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County, 11; Trista Stanley, Marietta, 10; Neveah Smith, Fairfield, 11; Maddie Baxter, Jackson, 12; Callina Wiget, Logan Elm, 12; Hannah Hull, Unioto, 9; Abbi Hollanbaugh, River Valley, 9; Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace, 10; Kendra Hammons, Athens, 9; Kinsey Gilliand, Hillsboro, 10; Lorelei King, Miami Trace, 11; Delaney Eakins, Miami Trace, 12; Jerrica Smith, Meigs, 12; Kat Kanipes, Circleville, 12; Katie Folkes, Circleville, 10; Corynn Chrisman, Washington, 12; Meredith Pabst, Washington, 11; Brooklyn Foose, Washington, 12; Leah Way, Warren, 12; Karlee Lynch, Warren, 10; Morgan Daniels, Chillicothe, 9; Caroline Corcoran, Chillicothe 9; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe 10; Jade Zickafoose, Unioto 12; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 12; Emma Bellaw, Waverly 12; Leah Alford, Jackson, 11; Morgan Wolfe, Fairfield, 11; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield, 12; Camryn McCoy, Greenfield, 12.
DIVISION 3
First Team: Keegan Moore, Ironton, 11; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg, 10; Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West, 10; Madison Perry, Portsmouth, 11; McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 11; Addi Dillow, Dawson-Bryant, 12; Jenna Johnston, Wellston, 11; Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg, 12; Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern Ross, 11; Kylee Kellough, Huntington, 12; Erin Scurlock, Alexander, 12; Andrea Blevins, Minford, 12; Olivia Dumm, Westfall, 10; Megan Maxon, Reedsville Eastern, 11; Layla Hattan, Fairfield, 12; Emilie Johnson, Valley, 9; Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill, 12; Boo Sturgill, Wheelersburg, 12; Graycie Brammer, Ironton, 9; Makenzie Hanshaw, Rock Hill, 12.
Player of the Year: Keegan Moore, Ironton, 11.
Coach of the Year: Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
Second Team: Makenna Kilgour, Wellston, 12; Jaidyn Griffith, Dawson-Bryant, 12; Faith Phillips, Portsmouth, 11; Maddie Mullins Westfall 12; Kylee Howard, Rock Hill, 12; Logyn Chamberlin, Crookesville 12; Haleigh Snider, Lynchburg-Clay, 12; Kate Rollins, Portsmouth West, 9; Tessa Rockhold, Reedsville-Eastern, 12; Jadyn Mace, Alexander 12; Jayden Allen, New Lexington, 10; Emily Bowen, Fairland, 12; Alexia Throckmorton, Northwest, 12; Jaclyn Burchett, Northwest, 12; Caitlin Quickle, Fairfield, 9; Erin Richendollar, Southeastern Ross, 10; Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York, 11;Abbie Bickenheusser, Westfall, 11; Allison Basye, Huntington, 11; Brooke Castro, Alexander, 12.
Honorable Mention: Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg, 9; Abie Boland, Portsmouth West, 11; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 10; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill, 11; Laney Brown, Piketon, 9; Taylor Williams, Piketon, 11; Erika Bowman, Chesapeake, 12; Megan Johnson, Minford, 12; Soraya Taylor, New Lexington, 10; Phoenix Williamson, New Lexington, 10; Rylee Newlon, New Lexington, 10; Lana Landefeld, Westfall, 9; Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth, 9; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth, 9; Kaylee Salyer, Fairland, 9; Katie Pruitt, Fairland, 10; Libby Judge, Fairland, 10; Kirsten Williams, Ironton, 10; Kiandra Martin, Ironton, 12; Haley Wiburn, Huntington, 12; Harmony Henneberger, Huntington, 11; Rylee Harmon, Dawson-Bryant, 11; Kayleigh Murphy, Dawson-Bryant, 11; Samantha Brown, Federal Hocking, 11; Alexis Wilkes, Federal Hocking, 11; Caitlin Campbell, Fairfield, 11; Kaitlin Chambliss, Fairfield, 9; Kylie Christa, Nelsonville-York, 11; Abby Riffle, Nelsonville-York, 10; Sylar Riffle, Nelsonville-York, 12; Kodee Langdon, South Point, 11; Megan Epperly, South Point, 12; Maddy Evans, South Point, 9; Kelsey Roberts, Reedsville Eastern,12; Ella Carleton, Reedsville Eastern, 10; Tamron McCain, Oak Hill, 12; Kameron Karr, Wellston, 11; Neveha Ously, Wellston, 11; Cidney Huff, Southeastern Ross, 12; Audrey Scott, Southeastern Ross, 11; Lacie O’Neal, Crooksville, 12; Gracie Frame, Crooksville, 11; Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay, 12; Taylor Cunningham, Valley, 11; Lexi Whitt, Valley, 11.
DIVISION 4
First Team: Cara Taylor, Waterford, 11; Emily Estep, Symmes Valley, 12; Megan Bazler, Clay, 12; Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame, 12; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre 10; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester 12; Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame, 9; Marisa Moore, Peebles, 11; Riley Schweikert, Waterford, 12; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley, 11; Gwen Messer, South Webster, 12; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester, 11; Preslee Lutz, Clay, 11; Jace Agriesti, Miller, 11; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 11; Ava Jenkins, Green, 12; Kelsie Gothard, Symmes Valley, 12; Kassidy Chaney, Southern, 9.
Player of the Year: Cara Taylor, Waterford, 11.
Coach of the Year: J.D. McKenzie, Notre Dame.
Second Team: Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre, 12; Adelynn Stevens, Trimble, 11; Emma Bailey, South Webster, 12; Kyndell Lloyd, Peebles, 12; Brianna Osborne, Trimble, 11; Isabel Cassidy, Notre Dame 12; Lalla Hurlow, South Gallia, 11; Bri Claxton, South Webster, 11; Kasey Kimbler, Green, 11; Mackenzie Whitley, Glenwood, 11; Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East, 11; Mea Henderson, Western, 12; Megan Nickell, Eastern Pike, 9; Savannah Mart, Symmes Valley, 9; Kat Cochran, Clay, 12; Emilee Applegate, Manchester, 10; Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame, 10; Josie Elliot, Waterford, 11.
Honorable Mention: Dekotah Lemon, Belpre, 12; Taylor Parker, Belpre, 11; Shaley Munion, Clay, 12; Andee Lester, Eastern Pike, 12; Hannah Felts, Eastern Pike, 9; Skylar White, Eastern Pike, 12; Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood, 9; Dylan O’Rourke, Glenwood, 10; Cassie Williams, Glenwood, 9; Emily Brady, Green, 11; Kameron Sweeney, Green, 12; Yasmin Lucas, Manchester, 12; Bella Staffer, Paint Valley, 10; Haylee Vaughn, Paint Valley, 12; Emmi Nichols, Peebles, 11; Darby Mills, Peebles, 10; Peyton Johnson, Sciotoville, 11; Gracie Smith, Sciotoville, 12; Felicia Smith, Sciotoville, 11; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 9; Lexi Smith, Southern, 9; Kayla Evans, Southern, 11; Desiree Simpson Symmes Valley 9; Riley Campbell, Trimble, 11; Alayna Jones, Waterford, 12; Bailey Elliott, Western, 11; Morgan Whitley, Western, 11.
