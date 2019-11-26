#;Name;Height;Grade

0;Tanner Smallwood;6'6";12

1;Mark Stulley;5'8";10

2;Jackson Wise;6'1";11

3;Gage Wheeler;5'11";11

4;Trey Robertson;5'9";10

5;Wade Futhey;5'10";10

10;Grayson Diener;6'3";12

11;Cam Kendricks;6'4";12

12;Weston Roop;6'0";11

13;Haydn' Shanks;6'3";11

15;Drake Teeters;5'8";10

20;Will Futhey;6'5";10

22;Zeke Brown;6'4";11

23;MIchael Goodman;5'9";12

30;Eli Crabtree;6'1";11

Head Coach: Travis Robertson

Assistant Coaches - Garland Stiltner, Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover

Ball Boy - Kage Alexander

