#;Name;Height;Grade
0;Tanner Smallwood;6'6";12
1;Mark Stulley;5'8";10
2;Jackson Wise;6'1";11
3;Gage Wheeler;5'11";11
4;Trey Robertson;5'9";10
5;Wade Futhey;5'10";10
10;Grayson Diener;6'3";12
11;Cam Kendricks;6'4";12
12;Weston Roop;6'0";11
13;Haydn' Shanks;6'3";11
15;Drake Teeters;5'8";10
20;Will Futhey;6'5";10
22;Zeke Brown;6'4";11
23;MIchael Goodman;5'9";12
30;Eli Crabtree;6'1";11
Head Coach: Travis Robertson
Assistant Coaches - Garland Stiltner, Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover
Ball Boy - Kage Alexander
