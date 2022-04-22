Three more wins were the order of the week for the Waverly Tigers in varsity tennis action.
On Tuesday, Waverly traveled to Valley and came away with a 4-1 victory. It was an opportunity to shuffle the lineup and give other players some court time.
In No. 1 singles, Mark Stulley rolled past his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Carson Moore played No. 2 singles and won 6-1, 6-0. Sam Walsh played No. 3 singles, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Caden Nibert teamed up with Nate Welsh to play No. 1 doubles. They won 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). Brock Adams and Landon Shiland played No. 2 doubles, suffering a close defeat of 4-6, 5-7.
On Wednesday, Waverly picked up a match with Chillicothe, taking on the Cavaliers at home and winning 5-0.
In No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-0, 6-1.
“Penn had his most competitive match tonight .... maybe not on the scoreboard, but there were lots of longer points, and Kaiden Koch was in a lot of games too,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “His speed (Koch’s) made it hard to hit the ball around him, and Penn had to earn it. Penn made adjustments, played smart, and in the end had too much power.”
In No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley won 6-1, 6-1. Sam Walsh played the No. 3 singles spot and won 6-2, 6-2.
“Mark and Sam both played well tonight also,” said Coach Morrison. “We have a solid singles lineup this year. Penn and Mark have both been instrumental in helping us dominate the singles matches, and Carson and Sam have done a great job at No. 3 singles too.”
In doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 match. Cam McKenzie and Cade Carroll picked up a victory in No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-1.
“Waylon and Caden continue to roll. They are just imposing their will on opponents and not giving them an inch. It’s so nice to know you have so much athleticism at singles, and then add in the No. 1 doubles being dominant as well, it makes for some quick matches,” said Morrison.
“Cade and Cam continue to roll as well. Both doubles teams are undefeated this year. Cade and Cam are aggressive at the net and steady for new guys who haven’t logged much time on a court. They play well together to round out our lineup.”
On Thursday, the Tigers took on Unioto at home again for the second straight week. The Shermans had some players back from injury who weren’t available to play the previous week. Once again, Waverly took a 5-0 victory.
In No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley won 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Carson Moore won 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert played the No. 1 match and rolled 6-0, 6-0. Cade Carroll and Cam McKenzie took the No. 2 match 6-4, 6-1.
The Tigers traveled to Upper Arlington Friday night for a challenge match against a Division I Columbus school. They will be back home Monday evening to take on the Minford Falcons before facing Valley on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.