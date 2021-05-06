There's nothing like a walk-off win, especially when you can break up a shutout with a home run.
That's exactly what senior Ben Flanders did when the Tigers squared off with the visiting Northwest Mohawks Wednesday evening in Tiger Town.
It was a pitching battle between Waverly sophomore Alex Boles (5-1) and Nothwest's Dakota Secrest, who both worked complete game efforts. Boles gave up two hits in the shutout and struck out 12 batters while walking just one. Secrest gave up one run on four hits, while striking out eight and walking one.
Flanders had the first hit of the game for the Tigers, coming after teammate Dawson Shoemaker was hit by a pitch with two outs. That put runners at first and second, but Secrest came back with a strikeout.
Waverly continued to have base runners. L.T. Jordan reached safely on an error in the bottom of the third. Derek Elblin started the bottom of the fourth inning with a single, but he was out at second when Weston Roop grounded into a fielder's choice. Roop stole second and moved to third. Flanders also worked a walk before a fly ball to center field brought the frame to a close.
Eblin came up with a one-out double in the sixth inning, but he was later out at home when Roop grounded into a fielder's choice. That left it all up to Flanders in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Flanders, the first Tiger batter to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, let one strike go by. Then he connected with the second pitch from Secrest, sending a line drive over the right field fence for the winning walk-off homer, 1-0.
Flanders was 2-for-2 with his walk-off HR and the RBI. Eblin finished 2-for-3 with a double.
"Great pitching, great defense, and a walk off bomb ... what else can you ask for?" were the words of Coach Jeff Noble after the game.
The win saw Waverly improve to 17-4 overall and 10-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Tigers took on the Eastern Eagles at home on Thursday evening before finishing the week with Valley at home Friday. They will remain home and take on Oak Hill Tuesday evening before finishing the Wheelersburg game at home on Wednesday. Then on Friday, the Tigers will wrap up the regular season by traveling to Zane Trace for a road game.
