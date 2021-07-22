Columbus Crew extended its unbeaten run at home to 14 matches, including 19 of the last 22, but the Club was forced to settle for a 0-0 draw despite bossing the second half against Nashville SC on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field.
It was the visitors who nearly got on the scoreboard early, however, but goalkeeper Eloy Room reminded spectators why he's one of the best in Major League Soccer with a full-extension save to deny Hany Mukhtar's free kick from distance.
Nashville's Joe Willis made six saves to preserve his sixth clean sheet of the season for the visitors, who had some bright moments early before going on the back foot after the interval.
The best save for the visitors came just inside the final 20 minutes, when Willis sprawled wide to his right to deny Darlington Nagbe's low effort, helping Nashville extend their unbeaten run to six matches.
For the Crew, the Black & Gold dominated possession through the match and put out a flurry of chances in the second half in particular, firing off 12 shots, including six on target, compared to Nashville's one total shot in the final 45 minutes.
Kevin Molino, who made his first start for Columbus since June 27, missed wide on an excellent chance in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Lucas Zelarayan's attempt from a promising spot just outside the six-yard box was blocked moments before the final whistle.
Overall, it was apparent nearly from the start that Nashville was content to sit back, allowing Columbus to control 66-percent of the possession on the night.
Now, the Crew heads south to Atlanta United on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC & 97.1 FM The Fan.
The next home match for Columbus is set for August 4 against D.C. United (7:30 p.m. ET).
