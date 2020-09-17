On Tuesday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks were in Scioto Valley Conference volleyball action. The Redstreaks battled against the visiting Southeastern Panthers falling 3-0 (25-17,25-16,25-8).
In the first set after going back and forth and being tied at 1, 2, 3 to begin the set, Southeastern scored four straight to make it 7-3 that forced Piketon to call a timeout. The Redstreaks, who trailed by as many as six points in the set, battled back to make it 19-17 late in the set, but it was the Panthers who used a 6-0 run to take the first set of the evening 25-17.
It was a rough start to the second set as the Redstreaks found themselves down 12-2. However the Redstreaks showed no fear and battled back scoring nine of the next 13 points making it 16-11. Although that would be the closest the Redstreaks got to the Panthers in the set, Southeastern took a 2-0 match lead with a 25-16 set 2 win.
“We start off with strong good mentality going into the game, but as it dwindles down, we have a few times where we get down on ourselves. We’re a team that if we get stuck in a hole, we can’t dig ourselves out of it. We have to stay on top every single point, and we simply did not do that tonight,” said Piketon head coach Alayna Lytle.
Piketon took an early 3-1 lead in the third set, but Southeastern was just a little too much for the Redstreaks down the stretch, as the Panthers took the set 25-8 to win the match. Defensively the Panthers and Redstreaks had many long volleys through the night that kept the Redstreaks on their heels during the course of the game.
“They (Southeastern) basically have two liberos back there, and one plays all the way around. You don’t even get a break, so she’s in there all the time. They’re a very defensive team,” said Lytle.
Leading the Redstreaks statistically was Jazzlyn Lamerson who tallied 6 kills, an ace, and 8 digs. Chloe Little logged 4 kills along with 7 digs. Jullia Rockwell tallied 9 digs. Bailey Vulgamore and Kennedy Jenkins each finished the night with 2 kills.
“I think we served well and aggressively. We only missed two spots tonight (that) I asked them (to hit) serving," said Lytle. "I had a few girls do whatever on their own; they served aggressively. I think that’s something we can take away from tonight, and we read tips better tonight than any other night."
Next up for the Redstreaks, they travel to take on Zane Trace Thursday and then host Unioto on Tuesday.
