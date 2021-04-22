The Western baseball team has played a pair of close Southern Ohio Conference Division I games in the past few weeks.
On April 9, Western claimed an early 1-0 lead versus the Green Bobcats and held it until the last two innings, dropping the contest 6-1.
Western’s run was manufactured by leadoff batter Sean Kerns in the bottom of the third inning. Kerns drew a walk and followed by stealing second, third and home plate to give the Indians their 1-0 lead.
That lead held until the top of the sixth inning when Green strung some hits together to move ahead 2-1. Green’s pitcher, Levi Singleton, struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bobcats rallied for four more runs against the Indians in the top of the seventh inning.
Western was able to get two runners to base in the home half of the inning, after Wyatt Grooms provided a one-out single to center field and Kerns worked another walk. But a flyout to right field ended the game and any hope of a rally, as Western fell 6-1.
Singleton struck out 13 in the win for the Bobcats.
For Western, Kerns finished 1-for-2 from the plate with a run and five stolen bases. Trey Satterfield was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, while Grooms also ended his day 1-for-3.
On Monday, April 16, the Indians gave the visiting Notre Dame Titans a battle before falling 8-5.
Western gained the initial lead, as Sean Kerns and Sage Collingsworth both drew walks to start the bottom of the opening inning. Joey Urbina then doubled to give them the opportunity to score. A pair of outs followed before Noah Whitt reached base via an error and Wyatt Grooms was hit by a pitch. A groundout ended the hope of plating any more runs in that inning, but the Indians had a 2-0 lead.
Notre Dame tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second inning and then moved ahead 4-2 in the top of the fourth. Once again, Western came back rallying to tie it in the bottom of the fifth.
Drew Henderson came up with a one-out single to start the Western offense in the fifth. Whitt added a two-out single, and Grooms delivered a double to send both of them home, tying the game at 4-4.
Notre Dame added three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Western generated one in response, thanks to Sean Kerns. After drawing a walk, Kerns used his speed to steal second, third and home, cutting the lead to 7-5.
The Titans plated their final run in the top of the seventh inning, taking the 8-5 win.
Offensively for the game, Grooms finished 2-for-3 from the plate with a double, while Urbina was 1-for-4 with a double. Kerns stole four bases and scored twice. Collingsworth stole one base and scored once. Henderson went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.
The Indians were scheduled to play at Clay on Friday afternoon. They will head to Franklin Furnace Green on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.