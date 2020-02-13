Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

BOYS

Piketon 46, McClain 40

PHS - 11 11 7 17 - 46

MHS - 3 9 10 18 - 40

PIKETON (46) — Levi Gullion 3 0 1-2 7, Shane Leedy 1 0 2-2 4, Brody Fuller 0 3 3-4 12, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 4 0 2-2 10, Tra Swayne 0 0 5-6 5, Tyree Harris 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 12 3 13-16 46.

MCCLAIN (40) — Preston Saunders 3 2 1-2 13, Bryson Badgley 3 4 0-0 17, Lyle White 2 1 1-2 8, Matt Bliss 1 0 0-0 2, Camden Clossen 0 0 0-0 0, Braeden Bergstorm 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Wright 0 0 0-2 0, Dakota Pollock 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 7 2-6 40.

Waverly 77, Northwest 50

WHS - 18 19 20 20 - 77

NHS - 10 12 12 16 - 50

WAVERLY (77) — Tanner Smallwood 7 0 1-1 15, Mark Stulley 1 0 3-5 5, Jackson Wise 1 3 0-0 11, Trey Robertson 4 3 1-2 18, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 4 0 2-2 10, Zeke Brown 5 0 1-2 11, Michael Goodman 0 1 0-0 3, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 24 7 8-12 77.

NORTHWEST (50) — Billy Crabtree 0 0 3-4 3, Dakota Secrest 1 1 0-0 5, Kyle Butler 1 0 0-0 2, Nathan Rivers 0 0 0-0 0, Timmy Emmons 3 0 1-2 7, Brayden Campbell 2 0 0-0 4, Brycen Carver 7 0 0-0 14, Austin Newman 1 0 2-2 4, Judd Evans 1 0 0-0 2, Braxton Marcum 0 1 0-0 3, Blake Carver 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 19 2 6-10 50.

West Union 75, Western 63

WUHS - 26 16 17 16 - 75

WHS - 19 11 14 19 - 63

WEST UNION (75) — Clayton Jones 2 0 0-0 4, Brycen Staten 2 0 1-2 5, Dakota Jarvis 3 0 0-0 6, Braxton Blanton 1 0 2-2 4, Jordan Gibson 1 1 0-0 5, Cameron Campbell 5 2 3-3 19, Zane Kingsolver 9 3 5-5 32, TOTALS 23 6 11-12 75.

WESTERN (63) — Coleman Gibson 1 2 0-0 8, Kolten Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Maveric Ferneau 2 4 0-0 16, Shelden Richardson 6 4 0-0 24, Austin Beckett 5 0 0-3 10, Noah Whitt 1 0 0-0 2, Broc Jordan 1 0 1-2 3, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 10 1-5 63.

Eastern 50, Wheelersburg 78

EHS - 4 20 7 19 - 50

WHS - 17 18 26 17 - 78

EASTERN (50) — Drake Ferguson 1 0 0-1 2, Hunter Cochenour 5 1 1-2 14, Neil Leist 3 0 1-2 7, Brennen Slusher 1 2 0-0 8, Chase Carter 5 0 0-1 10, Dillion Mattox 1 0 2-4 4, Gabe McBee 1 0 0-2 2, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, Trenten Brown 0 1 0-0 3, Isaac Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 4 4-12 50.

WHEELERSBURG (78) — Aaron Jolly 0 1 0-0 3, Matt Miller 5 3 0-0 19, Eli Swords 1 0 0-0 2, Aaron Masters 0 1 0-0 3, Carter McCorkle 5 0 3-4 13, J.J. Truitt 4 1 2-2 13, Gage Adkins 6 0 0-0 12, Mason Montgomery 0 0 2-2 2, Brayden Wilson 1 0 0-0 2, Corey Maxie 3 0 1-2 7, Kenny Sanderlin 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 26 6 8-10 78.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

GIRLS

Westfall 40, Piketon 27

WHS - 13 3 13 10 - 40

PHS - 6 9 2 10 - 27

WESTFALL (40) — Farmer 5 0 1-2 11, Yates 0 0 0-0 0, Mullins 2 0 0-0 4, Henry 0 0 1-2 1, Kitchen 1 0 0-0 2, Wallters 1 0 0-0 2, Dudgeon 4 0 1-2 9, Patete 3 1 2-4 11, TOTALS 16 1 5=10 40.

PIKETON (27) — Kennedy Jenkins 0 1 0-0 3, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 1-4 5, Ally Ritchie 0 0 0-2 0, Bailey Vulgamore 3 2 0-2 15, Addison Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Natalie Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 3 1-8 27.

BOYS

Green 38, Western 56

GHS - 9 11 13 9 - 38

WHS - 15 12 12 17 - 56

GREEN (38) — Gage Sampson 2 0 4-5 8, Ethan Huffman 7 0 1-2 15, Alec Smith 0 0 2-4 2, Levi Singleton 0 1 0-0 3, Caden Brammer 1 0 1-2 3, Trevor Darnell 0 0 0-0 0, Dawson Damron 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 2 8-13 38.

WESTERN (56) — Coleman Gibson 0 0 0-0 0, Maveric Ferneau 4 2 0-0 14, Shelden Richardson 4 0 4-6 12, Broc Jordan 4 0 3-3 11, Austin Beckett 3 0 0-1 6, Kolten Miller 0 0 7-8 7, Noah Whitt 1 0 2-2 4, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 2 16-20 56.

Thursday, Feb. 13

BOYS

Portsmouth West 55, Eastern 32

PWHS - 17 10 14 14 - 55

EHS - 7 8 14 3 - 32

PORTSMOUTH WEST (55) — Nick Davis 4 0 1-1 9, Luke Howard 4 0 0-0 8 Dillyn Coe 3 0 1-1 7, Brennan Bauer 4 3 1-2 18, Steve Sadler 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Bradford 3 0 1-2 7, Ryan Sissel 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Rodney Moore 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 21 3 4-6 55.

EASTERN (32) — Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-2 0, Dillion Mattox 1 0 2-3 4, Gabe McBee 1 0 1-4 3, Hunter Cochenour 3 0 3-4 9, Neil Leist 1 0 1-2 3, Brennen Slusher 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 3 1 2-2 11, Ethan Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, Denny 0 0 0-1 0, Jake Tribby 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 1 9-18 32.

Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 54 OT

Whe. HS - 10 10 22 8 10 - 60

Wav. HS - 11 10 13 16 4 - 54

WHEELERSBURG (60) — Aaron Jolly 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Miller 2 2 0-1 10, Eli Swords 4 2 0-1 14, Carter McCorkle 4 0 1-2 9, J.J. Truitt 6 2 1-3 19, Gage Adkings 1 0 0-0 2, Kenny Sanderlin 1 0 4-4 6, TOTALS 18 6 6-10 60.

WAVERLY (54) — Tanner Smallwood 4 0 0-0 8, Mark Stulley 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 6 3 6-7 27, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 3 1 3-4 12, Zeke Brown 2 0 0-1 4, Michael Goodman 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 15 5 9-12 54.

Friday, Feb. 14

BOYS

Huntington 27, Piketon 56

HHS - 4 8 9 6 - 27

PHS - 20 16 14 6 - 56

HUNTINGTON (27) — Gavin Free 1 0 0-0 2, Brian Hertenstein 0 0 0-2 0, Dalton Haubeil 0 0 0-0 0, Seth McCloskey 0 0 0-0 0, Sett Beeler 2 1 3-3 10, Caleb Smith 2 1 0-0 7, Darius Brown 2 0 0-0 4, Jarod Bellar 0 0 2-2 2, Luke Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 8 2 5-7 27.

PIKETON (56) — Levi Gullion 1 0 1-2 3, Brody Fuller 2 0 0-0 4, Logan Nichols 5 0 0-0 10, Chris Chandler 3 4 2-2 20, Tyree Harris 2 1 0-0 7, Tra Swayne 0 1 0-0 3, Kydan Potts 2 1 0-0 7, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Jonny Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 7 3-6 56.

Waverly 68, Valley 59

WHS - 13 1 16 24 - 68

VHS - 4 19 10 16 - 59

WAVERLY (68) — Tanner Smallwood 5 0 4-5 12, Mark Stulley 0 0 4-8 4, Trey Robertson 2 3 9-9 22, Will Futhey 6 0 8-10 20, Zeke Brown 2 0 1-2 5, Michael Goodman 1 1 0-0 5, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 4 26-34 68.

VALLEY (59) — George Arnett 4 0 3-4 11, Ty Perkins 2 1 1-1 8, Kayden Mollette 2 5 2-2 21, Jared Gahm 1 0 0-0 2, Bryce Stuart 2 0 0-0 4, Mason Zaler 5 0 3-4 13, Jacob Greathouse 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 6 9-11 59.

East 26, Western 71

EHS - 6 8 3 9 - 26

WHS - 24 14 16 17 - 71

EAST (26) — Hagen Metzler 2 0 3-4 7, Austin Baughman 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Coyle 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Justice 1 0 1-2 3, Kyle Winston 0 0 0-1 0, Andrew Pyles 3 0 2-2 8, Landehn Pernell 1 0 1-2 3, Bryson Ramirez 1 0 1-2 3, Austin Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Stiltner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 0 8-13 26.

WESTERN (71) — Terrell Francis 3 1 0-0 9, Maveric Ferneau 5 4 0-0 22, Shelden Richardson 2 2 0-0 10, Broc Jordan 1 0 2-4 4, Dylan Theobald 1 0 0-0 2, Coleman Gibson 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 0 0 1-6 1, Noah Whitt 2 2 1-2 11, Kolten Miller 1 1 0-0 5, Sean Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 11 4-12 71.

