The men’s cross country program at Shawnee State showcased its significant depth to the Charleston Golden Eagle Invitational field Friday, with eight SSU runners finishing inside the top-25 of a 63-runner field in the Charleston, W. Va.-based event.
Aiden Kammler, who finished 11th, led the charge as his 19:36.8 paced the SSU contingent. The Portsmouth High School graduate was one of 13 runners to run under 20 minutes in the event. Hunter Bennington (20:03.7, 15th), Chris Parsons (20:18, 16th) and Alex Morris (20:21.3, 19th) each finished inside the top 20 of the field, as well.
Behind the main quartet, Jonah Phillips, Landen Smith, Aidan Judd, and Logan Boggs each finished 21st through 24th, running times of 20:36.9, 20:37.3, 20:41.9 and 20:46.7, respectively. Jacob Nichols (21:06.5, 29th) also finished in the top half of the field while Brice Leveck (21:14.9, 32nd), Mason Blizzard (21:16.3, 35th), Philip Evory (21:58.6, 39th), TJ Hoggard (22:29.7, 43rd) and Zach Sharrock (22:51.4, 44th) round out Shawnee State’s competitors in the event.
Shawnee State’s women and men are back in action Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Bears compete in the Mid-South Conference Preview in Bowling Green, Ky. followed by the 66th All-Ohio Championships in Cedarville, Ohio.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.