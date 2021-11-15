With 19 seniors on the roster to lead the charge, the Piketon Redstreaks blasted their way through the 2021 football season without a loss, going a perfect 9-0 to complete the first undefeated run since 1964.
The Redstreaks also completed Scioto Valley Conference play at a perfect 6-0, leading to a coveted “Gold Ball” trophy, reserved for teams that make it through the league schedule without a loss. It was the their first league title since the 1997 season and the 10th overall. The only SVC contest that Piketon did not play this year was at Southeastern due to a COVID-19 quarantine for the hosting Panthers.
Throughout the season, the Redstreaks were been a staple in the top 10 of the Division V in the weekly Ohio Associated Press high school football poll, being ranked as high as seventh and as low as ninth.
Piketon continued to make history by hosting a playoff game for the first time and winning it, defeating the Coshocton Redskins 32-14. The season came to an end the following week, as Piketon suffered a 30-22 loss to the visiting Columbus Academy Vikings in a game that went down to the wire. The Redstreaks ended the year with an overall record of 10-1. Piketon’s playoff appearance was the fourth in school history.
For all that success, Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion was named Division 5 Coach of the Year. Gullion’s assistant coaching staff includes Chris Pfeifer, Mark Rockwell, Jeff Spires, Rusty Wright, Steve Chester, JB Berry, and Ian Montgomery.
Leading the charge statistically was Piketon senior quarterback Levi Gullion, son of Coach Tyler Gullion, by putting up what has been described as video game-like numbers for his final year as a high school player. Those statistics and his performance led to Levi Gullion being named Division 5 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Portsmouth High School quarterback Drew Roe.
Levi Gullion, who stands 6-foot, 3-inches and weighs 195 pounds, generated 4,102 yards for an average of 372.9 per game.
In the passing game, Gullion totaled 170 completions on 282 attempts for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, while having just five interceptions. Gullion was also the leading rusher for the Redstreaks, carrying the ball 128 times for 1,023 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught one pass for a four yard gain.
Gullion scored 150 total points to lead the Redstreaks there as well, having 126 points for his 21 rushing touchdowns and 24 conversion points on 12 rushes.
Called upon to play defense in some games, Gullion made 36 tackles, had three pass deflections, caused one fumble, and made one interception. That interception saved a potential touchdown in the playoff game against Columbus Academy.
Joining Gullion as Division 5 First Team honorees, senior receivers Camren Loar (5-9, 159 pounds) and Johnny Burton (5-11, 175 pounds) both finished with more than 1,200 yards receiving.
Loar caught 61 passes for 1,289 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 80 total yards with a touchdown. On defense, he had one interception with a 23 yard return. Adding those resulted in 1,392 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, Loar also had 29 tackles, forced one fumble, and had one pass deflection. Loar’s forced fumble came in the 43-20 win over Paint Valley, saving a potential momentum-changing touchdown.
Burton secured 67 passes from Gullion for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had one carry for 18 yards. Those resulted in 1,242 yards. On defense, Burton had one fumble recovery, which happened to be on the fumble that Loar caused in the Paint Valley game. Burton also had 12 tackles and six pass deflections.
To generate all of that offense, the Redstreaks needed a strong offensive line, which included Hunter McComas, Alex and Tre Jenkins, Gabe Lamerson, and Dawson Montgomery. As the lone senior on the line, Hunter McComas, at 6-2 and 225 pounds, was a First Team Division 5 selection. Behind that line led by McComas, the Redstreaks totaled 1,960 rushing yards with 33 touchdowns and 3,093 passing yards with 31 touchdowns.
Two defensive players also received First Team Division 5 honors — senior defensive end Braiden Dunham and sophomore linebacker Zane Brownfield.
Dunham (6-4, 215 pounds) played a very disruptive defensive end. Dunham totaled 56 tackles for the season. But the ones where he broke into the backfield made Dunham stand out. He was the top defender in three statistical categories, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and 17 hurries of the opposing quarterback. Dunham caused three fumbles and blocked a punt.
Brownfield, the lone underclassman on the list, was named First Team Division 5 as a linebacker. Brownfield (5-8, 175 pounds) led the team in tackles with 74 and led team in interceptions with three, having those picks at crucial points in the season. He also had two pass deflections, two tackles for loss and four hurries of the opposing quarterback.
Three seniors were named Special Mention Division 5, including senior tight end/linebacker Kydan Potts (6-3, 190 pounds), senior offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Taylor (6-2, 235 pounds), and senior defensive back Carter Williams (6-2, 190 pounds).
On offense when he wasn’t blocking, Potts caught 19 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he had 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, one caused fumble, and three hurries of the opposing quarterback.
Taylor started on defensive line, but also had some time on the offensive line during the postseason. On defense, he totaled 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. Serving as a fullback occasionally, Taylor had four rushes for 16 yards. He also became the team’s kicker, after senior Brandt Thompson was lost for the season due to an injury, finishing 7-for-10 in point-after attempts.
Williams finished as the second leading tackler on the team with 66. He also had one tackle for loss, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.
Piketon will lose its class of 19 seniors to graduation, including Levi Gullion, Johnny Burton, Camren Loar, Jacob Taylor, Hunter McComas, Braiden Dunham, Kydan Potts, Matthew Mustard, Sam Carrier, Trevon King, Hunter Harris, Brandt Thompson, Wyatt Fout, Carter Williams, Mason Hartley, Jon Seeber, Dayton O’Dell, Keaton Brown, and Kaden Dickerson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.