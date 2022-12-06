A second half comeback bid fell short for the Waverly Lady Tigers in their 61-57 road loss at South Webster Monday night.

It was a Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup that saw both teams make runs, but in the end, the Lady Jeeps prevailed. A rough second quarter hurt Waverly, but the Lady Tigers battled back within striking distance in the third quarter and kept it close until the end.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments