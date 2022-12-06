A second half comeback bid fell short for the Waverly Lady Tigers in their 61-57 road loss at South Webster Monday night.
It was a Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup that saw both teams make runs, but in the end, the Lady Jeeps prevailed. A rough second quarter hurt Waverly, but the Lady Tigers battled back within striking distance in the third quarter and kept it close until the end.
“We had a bad second quarter and that put us in a tough situation at halftime. I liked how we responded and played with more intensity and urgency in the second half,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “We are still learning and growing as a team. Our knowledge and understanding of our game plan needs to improve for us to win games.”
Waverly’s leading scorers, seniors Kelli Stewart and Bailey Vulgamore, produced all of the points in the first half. Stewart got off to a strong start, generating nine of the 13 points in the opening quarter. South Webster scored 15 for a two-point lead as the game moved to the second frame.
South Webster continued to score, adding 13 more points in the second quarter. Waverly was limited to four points, as Stewart and Vulgamore each added two. The Lady Tigers trailed 28-17 at the half.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Tigers fought back with a 17-8 run in the third quarter. Vulgamore led the charge with nine points, followed by Stewart with six and Caris Risner with a bucket. Heading to the fourth quarter, Waverly was within two again, 36-34.
Both teams had their highest scoring output in the fourth quarter. Waverly scored 23 points with Stewart producing nine, Risner and Aerian Tackett having five each, and Vulgamore with four points. The Lady Jeeps added 25 points, including 9-of-13 from the line, to seal the 61-57 win.
In the loss, Stewart led Waverly with 26 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Vulgamore followed with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“Kelli had her best game of the year and we needed it,” Bonifield said. “Bailey continues to be solid, and it really hurt us when she fouled out with a few minutes left in the game.”
Risner added seven points, six rebounds and three steals. Tackett produced five points, four rebounds and one steal. Morgan Crabtree had two rebounds and two steals.
With the loss, Waverly falls to 1-2 overall and 1-2 the SOC II. The Lady Tigers will play their next game at home against SOC II foe Eastern on Monday, Dec. 12.
