Starting strong, the Waverly Tigers began the first official week of the 2019 high school soccer season by winning two out of three games. Waverly defeated Washington Court House on Monday and Portsmouth West on Tuesday before suffering a loss to South Webster Thursday.
On Monday, the Waverly Tigers were victorious over the Washington Blue Lions 4-3.
Waverly opened the scoring early with a through-ball from #13 Elijah McCain to #6 Grayson Diener with 38:55 remaining in the first half. It didn’t take long for Diener to strike again. With 38:20 left, Diener scored off a throw-in from #2 Waylon Lamerson for the Tigers second goal of the game, 2-0.
The game settled in for awhile until Blue Lions player #10 Grant Kuhlwein scored his first goal with 13:15 left in the half. The Tigers responded with #10 Ty Reisinger, who scored off a mishandle from the Court House keeper with 12:50 to go to put the Tigers up 3-1 heading into halftime.
In the second half, Waverly’s McCain scored off a pass from #16 Britton Kritzwiser to give the Tigers a 4-1 edge. The Tigers brought in their second unit to close out the game, but the Lions kept fighting. Kuhlwein netted two more (12:15 & 1:35) before the final horn blew.
To open Southern Ohio Conference play, the Tigers hosted Portsmouth West Tuesday in a rematch from the SOC preview, which the Tigers lead 3-1.
After a long lightning delay Tuesday evening, Waverly was able to kickoff around 8:30 p.m. It was the first home match for the Tigers of Waverly versus the Senators of Portsmouth West.
The Tigers picked up where they left off from Monday night. Waverly scored first on a well-executed run by #6 Grayson Diener with 37:23 remaining in the first half. The Tigers struck again just 17 seconds later, when #16 Britton Kritzwiser found Diener on a through-ball for Waverly’s second goal of the night.
The Senators refused to lay down and were able to collect their only goal of the night on a through-ball to #16 Maverick Stone with 35:56 to go in the first half. The game settled down for about 20 minutes, before the Tigers’ Kritzwiser played a short pass to #13 Elijah McCain for the score with 14:15 left in the half. Waverly would strike again at the 11:30 mark when Diener found #7 Caleb Medukas on a well-played cross for a goal. The Tigers would score again right before half when #27 Caleb Boyer netted a deflected ball off the Portsmouth West keeper. Waverly would go into halftime with a commanding 5-1 lead.
Starting the second half, Diener would finish off the hat trick (three goals total) by scoring with 33:30 left to go in the game. The Tigers would finish the match with a 6-1 win.
Waverly lost a tough game to SOC-rival South Webster by a score of 5-0 Thursday evening. The game started out scoreless until the 21:46 mark, before South Webster’s #2 was able to get a shot to find the back of the net on a second chance opportunity. The Tigers were not backing down. They were looking to get the mishap back, but unfortunately the Jeeps continued to control the youthful midfield of Waverly.
The Jeeps’ #7 beat a defender on a throw-in to score their second goal of the night with 14:38 left in the first half. Down 2-0, it quickly turned into 3-0 with 10:32 left in the half, when the Jeeps #10 got in on the scoring action.
Down 3-0, Waverly came out in the second half looking to right its wrongs. However, #7 for the Jeeps scored his second goal of the game just five minutes into the second half. The Tigers were still trying to execute their game plan and get back into the game, but they saw their hopes fall to the wayside when South Webster’s #22 found the goal which 22:30 to go and the Jeeps went up 5-0.
At that point, Waverly subbed in its second unit to see if they could build on their 1-1 JV tie vs the Jeeps JV.
“The kids played well to finish the game but weren’t able to get on the score board,” said Waverly coach Bryan Smith.
With that result, Waverly suffered its first loss of the season and in league play.
“It was our third game in four days, and the guys got wore down playing a tough opponent,” said Smith. “Sometimes a loss will be an opportunity to see what you need to work on. We will be back in action on Tuesday at Circleville in a Tigers vs Tigers matchup.”
