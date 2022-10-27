Three Lady Redstreaks achieve All-SVC volleyball honors Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Jazzlyn Lamerson +2 Kennedy Jenkins +2 Camryn Campbell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scioto Valley Conference All-League Volleyball Team 2022-2023All-League: Zane Trace senior Lexi Scott, Zane Trace senior Gracey McCullough, Adena senior Sydney Foglesong, Southeastern sophomore Jozy Lougheed, Unioto senior Sophie Coleman, Adena senior Hannah Burns, Southeastern senior Gracee Pfeifer, Piketon senior Jazz Lamerson, Huntington junior Emma Hinshaw, Westfall junior Lauryn Blackburn, Unioto junior Ella Cutright, Paint Valley senior Averi McFadden, Zane Trace senior Kinley May, Adena junior Brooke Bossert, Westfall sophomore Karli Thornton, Adena sophomore Grace Townsend. Honorable Mention: Adena's Brenna McQuiniff and Brinlee Preston, Huntington's Kaci Carroll and Leah McCloskey, Paint Valley's Kaitlin Potts and Kendall Dye, Piketon's Kennedy Jenkins and Camryn Campbell, Southeastern's Macy Corcoran and Morgan Ware, Unioto's Jade Stewart and Abbie Marshall, Westfall's Jaylyn Wippel and Aubrey Clark, Zane Trace's Alexis Farley and Delaney Berry.Player of the Year: Lexi Scott (ZT)Defensive Player of the Year: Gracey McCullough (ZT)Coach of the Year: Laura Smith (Adena)League Champions: Adena (13-1)Reserve Champions: AdenaJunior High League Champions: Adena Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adena Gracee Pfeifer Sr League Zane Trace Sport Hannah Lexi Scott Junior High Defensive Player Brenna Mcquiniff Adena Scioto Valley Conference All-league Volleyball Team Laura Smith Player Adena Stewart Abbie Marshall Morgan Ware Jaylyn Wippel Camryn Campbell Kennedy Jenkins Volleyball Redstreaks Svc Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
