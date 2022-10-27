Scioto Valley Conference All-League Volleyball Team 2022-2023

All-League: Zane Trace senior Lexi Scott, Zane Trace senior Gracey McCullough, Adena senior Sydney Foglesong, Southeastern sophomore Jozy Lougheed, Unioto senior Sophie Coleman, Adena senior Hannah Burns, Southeastern senior Gracee Pfeifer, Piketon senior Jazz Lamerson, Huntington junior Emma Hinshaw, Westfall junior Lauryn Blackburn, Unioto junior Ella Cutright, Paint Valley senior Averi McFadden, Zane Trace senior Kinley May, Adena junior Brooke Bossert, Westfall sophomore Karli Thornton, Adena sophomore Grace Townsend. 


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments