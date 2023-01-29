Kelli Stewart (1) eyes the free throw that gave her 1,000 points for her career, even though she said she didn'r know. "I had no idea I was getting it (her 1,000th point) today it took me totally off guard," Stewart said.
Kelli Stewart stepped to the foul line in the gymnasium at Washington (Court House) High School for a two-shot foul with 6:36 left on the third quarter clock. After draining the first free throw three photographers were trying the best shot they could of a free throw. Stewart later said she was oblivious to the photographers and she calmly drained the second free throw, which was her 1,000th career point.
Stewart is the second Lady Tiger this season to reach the 1,000th point mark. Fellow senior Bailey Vulgamore scored her 1,000th point on January 14 in Waverly’s win over South Point.
“It feels really good,” Stewart said. “We (Stewart and Vulgamore) are really close on and off the court. So it feels really good to be able to celebrate that together and know we both got that hard accomplishment.”
Stewart finished the game with 20 points, 12 of them coming in the second half where the Lady Tigers outscored Washington (Court House) 38-19.
“It’s always great when you can get one (1.000 point scorer),” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “I’ve been very fortunate this year. I had Bailey (Vulgamore) get it (her 1,000th point) earlier and Kelli get it (her 1,000th point today. We knew she was going to get it this year. It was just a matter of time.
“She’s really worked hard these last two or three weeks to put in the time in the gym. She got off to ‘not a Kelli’ start at the beginning of the season. So she’s put in the time and work and it’s great to see that reward in the end and get her 1,000th point.”
Stewart is the first athlete in Waverly history to record 1.000 digs and 1,000 kills in volleyball and 1,000 points in basketball.
“It’s crazy,” Stewart said. “I would have never thought to get any of those, not one of the three. I did not expect any of that. I had no idea I was getting it (her 1,000th point) today it took me totally off guard. In volleyball, I knew my digs but I didn’t know about my kills.
“I am shocked, I am really with the outcome. Obviously it was a big comeback win too. It’s nice to celebrate that too.”
