Kelli Stewart stepped to the foul line in the gymnasium at Washington (Court House) High School for a two-shot foul with 6:36 left on the third quarter clock. After draining the first free throw three photographers were trying the best shot they could of a free throw. Stewart later said she was oblivious to the photographers and she calmly drained the second free throw, which was her 1,000th career point.

Stewart is the second Lady Tiger this season to reach the 1,000th point mark. Fellow senior Bailey Vulgamore scored her 1,000th point on January 14 in Waverly’s win over South Point.


