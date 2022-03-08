Southern Ohio Conference Division II Boys Basketball All-Star Teams 2021-2022

Boys Division II First Team: Waverly’s Trey Robertson, Will Futhey and Mark Stulley; Minford’s Trenton Zimmerman and Myles Montgomery; Valley’s George Arnett and Jace Copley; South Webster’s Trae Zimmerman; Wheelersburg’s Eli Swords; Northwest’s Connor Lintz; West’s Jesse Dixon; Eastern’s Neil Leist; Oak Hill’s Aidan Hall.

Boys Division II Second Team: Waverly’s Wade Futhey and Hudson Kelly; Minford’s Devin Parker and Adam Crank; Valley’s Bryce Stuart; South Webster’s Eli Roberts; Wheelersburg’s Cooper McKenzie and Josh Clark; Northwest’s Tanner Bolin; West’s Ryan Sissel; Eastern’s Brennen Slusher; Oak Hill’s Kade Kinzel.

SOC II Boys Champion: Waverly

SOC II Coach of the Year: Waverly’s Travis Robertson

SOC II Players of the Year: Waverly’s Trey Robertson

SOC II Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Waverly’s Mark Stulley and Minford’s Trenton Zimmerman

