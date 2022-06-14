Prior to graduating from Piketon High School, senior baseball player Tra Swayne signed with Alderson Broaddus University. He is seated between his father Shane Swayne and mother Jennifer Henry. Standing behind them are Piketon High School Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller and Piketon High School Head Baseball Coach Jonathan Teeters.
Piketon graduate Tra Swayne will be continuing to play baseball in college, having recently signed with NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia.
“For my entire life, it has been a dream of mine to play in college,” said Swayne after making his decision. “This is going to be the best opportunity and the best school for me to pursue that dream.”
Swayne won’t be the only Piketon graduate headed to Alderson Broaddus, as he will join Levi Gullion on campus in the fall. Gullion signed with the Battlers back in February for football. The fact that Gullion decided to go to Alderson Broaddus weighed in Swayne’s decision.
“It was a big factor that my best friend (Levi Gullion) and I could go down there, room together, and have the opportunity to enjoy four more years after school together,” said Swayne.
“It will be nice to be able to cheer each other on even though we aren’t playing the same sports. I will be able to show up to every football game in the fall. He will be able to come to a lot of baseball games during the spring. We will be able to work out together.”
Swayne, a catcher, will continue in that position.
“When I was young, they picked somebody to throw back there. That’s how that went,” said Swayne. “I just got better and better. There’s really no better feeling than being about to throw someone out during a baseball game.”
Swayne is thinking of majoring in education. He also said he is thankful to the Piketon fans and community for supporting him these past four years.
“We are very excited and happy for Tra,” said Piketon Head Baseball Coach Jonathan Teeters. “He has earned this opportunity. Tra has really stepped up for us, and it is very rewarding to see him develop into the leader and baseball player that he is today. I’m looking forward to seeing Tra compete at Alderson Broaddus. His best days are ahead of him.”
