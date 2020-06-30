COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association annual writing and photography contest results were announced Monday, with writing awards given in five categories in each of four divisions based on circulation size, as well as photography award winners in two categories.
The contest, which was delayed this spring due to many offices being closed from the coronavirus pandemic, received 190 submissions and was judged by 33 OPSWA members from around the state. Entries were accepted from the 2019 calendar year.
Earning Writer of the Year honors were Jon Spencer from the Mansfield News Journal in Division 1, Tom Nader from the Kent Record-Courier in Division 2, Rob McCurdy from the Marion Star in Division 3, and Jarrod Ulrey from Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers in Division 4.
New this year, writers and photographers were judged on a body of work that included up to three submissions per category, rather than each article or photograph receiving an individual score.
OPSWA judges included Jon Behm, Julie Billings, Steve Blackledge, Curt Conrad, John Cummings, Jeff Gilbert, Aaron Gross, Scott Halasz, Dave Hanneman, Mark Hazelwood, Bruce Hefflinger, Scott Hennen, Don Hohler, Matt Horn, Mark Huber, David Jablonski, John Kampf, Bev Keller, Michael Kelly, Melanie Laughman, Chris Lillstrung, Jim Naveau, Barb Perenic, Tim Rogers, Richard Russell, Joe Scalzo, Keith Spare, Jon Spencer, Rick Thorp, Jarrod Ulrey, Kevin Wannemacher, Skip Weaver, Tom Wilson
The OPSWA membership roster now stands at 182 writers and photographers around the state, which marks the most in its 48-year history. The OPSWA annual luncheon in April was cancelled.
Founded in 1972, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association works to support and enhance the coverage of high school sports in Ohio and to recognize superior writing among sports journalists. In 2010, the OPSWA partnered with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to create a website, establish electronic communications and increase its membership and recognition.
The OPSWA website is located at http://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA and includes the membership directory, officers information, hall of fame inductees and other updates.
2019 OPSWA SPORTSWRITERS OF THE YEAR
DIVISION 1 – Jon Spencer, Mansfield News Journal
DIVISION 2 – Tom Nader, Kent Record-Courier
DIVISION 3 – Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
DIVISION 4 – Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
2019 OPSWA Writing Contest, Division and Category Results
Four divisions based on circulation size. Point totals for Writer of the Year: 1st Place = 6 points, 2nd = 4 points, 3rd = 3 points, 4th = 2 points. Categories receiving less than nine entries awarded two places, categories receiving 10-15 entries awarded three places and categories receiving 16 or more entries awarded four places.
Division 1 – Daily Circulation over 25,000 and Websites
Division 1, Game Stories
1. Jon Spencer, Mansfield News Journal
Tie-2. Eric Frantz, Dayton Daily News and MaxPreps.com
Tie-2. Grant Pepper, KnoxPages.com
4. Curt Conrad, RichlandSource.com
Division 1, News Stories
1. Jon Spencer, Mansfield News Journal
2. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
3. Curt Conrad, RichlandSource.com
Division 1, Feature Stories
1. Joe Scalzo, Canton Repository
2. John Kampf, Willoughby News-Herald
3. Steve Blackledge, Columbus Dispatch
Division 1, Columns
1. John Kampf, Willoughby News-Herald
2. Joe Scalzo, Canton Repository
3. Jon Spencer, Mansfield News Journal
Division 1, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Larry Phillips, RichlandSource.com
2. Jon Spencer, Mansfield News Journal
3. Steve Blackledge, Columbus Dispatch
Division 1 Writer of the Year: Jon Spencer, Mansfield News Journal, 19 points
Runners-up: John Kampf, Willoughby News-Herald and Joe Scalzo, Canton Repository, both with 10 points
Division 2 – Daily Circulation Between 10,000 and 25,000
Division 2, Game Stories
1. Ted Radick, Findlay Courier
2. Tom Nader, Kent Record-Courier
Tie-3. Jeff Gilbert, Springfield News-Sun
Tie-3. Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Division 2, News Stories
1. Dave Hanneman, Findlay Courier
2. Tom Nader, Kent Record-Courier
3. Jeff Gilbert, Springfield News-Sun
Division 2, Feature Stories
1. Tom Nader, Kent Record-Courier
2. Mike Vernot, Defiance Crescent-News
3. Andy Wolf, Findlay Courier
Division 2, Columns
1. Tom Nader, Kent Record-Courier
2. Aaron Gross, Defiance Crescent-News
Division 2, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Dave Hanneman, Findlay Courier
2. Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Division 2 Writer of the Year: Tom Nader, Kent Record-Courier, 20 points
Runner-up: Dave Hanneman, Findlay Courier, 12 points
Division 3 – All Other Daily Newspapers (4+ Editions Per Week)
Division 3, Game Stories
1. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
2. Pat Magers, Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune
3. Rick Thorp, Martins Ferry Times Leader
Division 3, News Stories
1. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
3. Matt Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
Division 3, Feature Stories
1. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
Tie-3. Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Tie-3. Matt Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
Division 3, Columns
1. Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette (only category to receive a perfect score from both judges)
2. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
3. Pat Magers, Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune
Division 3, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
2. Matt Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
Division 3 Writer of the Year: Rob McCurdy, 22 points
Runner-up: Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector, 14 points
Division 4 – Non-Daily Newspapers and Specialty Publications
Division 4, Game Stories
1. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
2. John Cummings, Miami Valley Newspapers
3. Scott Hennen, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
Division 4 – News Stories
1. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman
2. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
Tie-3. Frank DiRenna, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
Tie-3. Dave Purpura, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
Division 4 – Feature Stories
1. Scott Hennen, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
2. Frank DiRenna, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
3. John Cummings, Miami Valley Newspapers
Division 4 – Columns
1. John Cummings, Miami Valley Newspapers
Tie-2. Dave Purpura, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
Tie-2. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
Division 4 – Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers
2. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman
Division 4 Writer of the Year: Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek Newspapers, 19.5 points
Runner-up: John Cummings, Miami Valley Newspapers, 13 points
Game Action Photography Division
1. Erin Caldwell, Sandusky Register
2. Joe Negrich, Maumee Mirror
3. Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette
Portrait Photography Division
1. Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette
