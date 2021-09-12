A pair of league games were the order of the week for the Piketon volleyball team.
Although Piketon lost 0-3 (9-25, 11-25, 21-25) at Westfall Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, the third set was the best.
Jazzlyn Lamerson led the way statistically, having 13 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs and was 20-for-21 on serve receive. Overall, Piketon had a strong match in serve receive with Addison Johnson going 14-for-15, Taylor Wagner adding an 11-for-12 performance, and libero Ashlyn Elliott having 20-of-22. Elliott was the team dig leader with 16. Johnson added 6, while Wagner provided 4.
Senior setter Kiley Slone gave out 21 assists. Kennedy Jenkins and Savannah McNelly had 4 kills each. Jenkins and Laney Brown had 1 block each, while McNelly served up 2 aces.
On Thursday evening, Sept. 9, the Lady Redstreaks were dealt an 0-3 defeat (13-25, 10-25, 16-25) by the hosting Southeastern Lady Panthers.
Jazzlyn Lamerson led on the net with 10 kills, adding 3 digs and 1 assist. Kennedy Jenkins added 3 kills, served 12-for-13 with a pair of aces, and recorded 1 dig. Taylor Wagner had 4 kills, 10 digs, served 9-for-9 with an ace, and provided 1 assist. Setter Kiley Slone gave out 11 assists, while making 13 digs, adding 1 kill, and serving 5-for-5 with an ace.
Ashlyn Elliott led the way in digs with 14. Addison Johnson provided 5 digs and was 11-for-11 in serve receive. Savannah McNelly had 3 kills and 2 digs. Laney Brown recorded Piketon's only block.
Piketon was scheduled to head to Peebles Monday before returning home to face Zane Trace on Tuesday and then travel to Unioto Thursday.
