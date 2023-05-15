Switching the lineups for postseason play, the Waverly Tigers went into Southeast District tennis tournament action on May 10 and 11 where they had doubles team Caden Nibert and Cam McKenzie play their way to a sectional championship, while Sam Walsh qualified for the district tournament as a singles player.

The first day of action began with Round 1 at the Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University courts.


