Switching the lineups for postseason play, the Waverly Tigers went into Southeast District tennis tournament action on May 10 and 11 where they had doubles team Caden Nibert and Cam McKenzie play their way to a sectional championship, while Sam Walsh qualified for the district tournament as a singles player.
The first day of action began with Round 1 at the Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University courts.
Micah Lehew lost to Circleville’s Justin Darnell 0-6, 0-6. Waverly coach Matt Morrison said Lehew played hard and had a great attitude about everything.
“Micah has improved a lot since the summer,” Morrison said. “He also puts in a lot of time on his own and it shows. The guys on the team love having him around.”
Seth Thompson lost to Marietta’s Bnanu Thayaparan 3-6, 1-6. Thompson has not played a lot of matches this season, but Morrison said Thompson is athletic, moves well and works hard.
“Seth shows a lot of promise for next year and is going to have a nice serve,” Morrison said. “He had an injury that slowed him down this year, or he probably would have played a lot more varsity. If he’s willing to work this year, he could be a solid help to the team next year.”
Sam Walsh, who had a very successful year as a singles player for the Tigers, received a first-round bye. In Round 2, Walsh played Abby Taylor from West and won 6-1, 6-1.
In the third round to qualify for the district tournament, Walsh beat the No. 1 Circleville singles player Grant Pinkerton 6-2, 6-1.
“Sam wanted to make districts badly since last year,” Morrison said. “He played a limited varsity role last year and got out there and earned his spot this year, going undefeated in regular season singles. He had a great run this tourney.”
For the doubles duos on the first day, Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher lost to Ironton’s Judah Barnes and Lincoln Barnes 6-3, 3-6, 2-6.
“It was a tough loss to an unseeded team, but little did we know that the Ironton team would go all the way to the sectional finals the next day,” Morrison said.
During the season, Carroll and Koecher, who is a foreign exchange student, enjoyed a lot of success.
“They were a major piece of the successful puzzle this year. Cade is an awesome teammate, upbeat, and keeps the mood high no matter what,” Morrison said.
“Mika progressed nicely this year. We needed him badly because he had some experience playing in Germany so that was nice. He loves the sport, and is very positive as well. We will miss him next year.”
Caden Nibert and Cam McKenzie were the No. 1 seeded doubles team and received a first-round bye.
Round 2 saw Nibert and McKenzie defeat a Unioto team, Stark and Lewis, that hadn’t lost a doubles match all year. McKenzie and Nibert were tested early, but they were able to pull away 6-2, 6-0. In the third round to qualify for district, McKenzie and Nibert rolled past Minford’s Justice and Reeder without dropping a set 6-0, 6-0.
With district qualifications secure, Walsh, Nibert and McKenzie returned for the second day of action to play for seeding.
In singles, Walsh lost to Minford’s No. 1 player, Charlie Neal 3-6, 2-6. Neal is the same player who finished runner-up to Caden Nibert in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II tennis tournament.
“Sam played a great match tactically. Charlie has been a solid player with a lot of matches under his belt, and the experience got us,” Morrison said. “But Sam had a lot of chances and could have easily won the first set. He definitely had his chances but has absolutely nothing to hang his head over.”
In Walsh’s second match, he lost to Ironton’s Teegan Carpenter 4-6, 6-1, 3-6. Those results slotted Walsh in the eighth seed for the district singles tournament.
In doubles, Nibert and McKenzie began their run to the championship by defeating Circleville’s Liam Goodheart and Slater Search 6-0, 6-0. Then in their second match, the semifinal round, the defeated the fourth-seeded team from Athens, Jay Choi and Charlie Kohn 6-2, 6-1.
In the championship, McKenzie and Nibert battled the Ironton duo that eliminated Waverly teammates Carroll and Koecher on the previous day. Nibert and McKenzie cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 championship.
According to Morrison, McKenzie and Nibert beat the surprise team of the tourney.
“This Ironton team of Barnes and Barnes had already knocked off the No. 3 seed (Minford) and No. 2 seed (Unioto) to make the final, playing a lot of lobs and unorthodox shots,” Morrison said.
“We were able to impose our power plays versus them and didn’t let them play their style. It was a great job putting constant pressure on them and taking care of business, which gives us another sectional doubles championship.”
Nibert will be aiming to return to the state tournament for the second straight season, while giving McKenzie his first opportunity to go. Last season, Nibert and doubles partner Waylon Lamerson advanced to state. Lamerson graduated in 2022, and Nibert has played mostly singles this season. Nibert is a two-time SOC champion in doubles and became the SOC Player of the Year in singles just a week earlier.
“Caden is a great doubles player. He serves so well and has the backhand to do a lot of damage to opponents. Cam has improved so much since last year, beefed up his serve, played smart all year, and plays an attacking net style in singles which translates well to doubles, too, “ Morrison said.
“They are good together. Now, they go to Athens districts as the No. 1 Southeast District seed. They’ve got to win the district to advance to state, so we’ll see.”
The district tournament begins Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Ohio University.
