Note: This is the 60th year for the All-Southeast District boys basketball selections, and 40th for the All-Southeast District girls basketball selections, according to Randy Heath.
First Team
None
Second Team
None
Third Team
Tre King, Chillicothe, 6-3, Sr., 11.0
Special Mention
Simon Pierce, Logan
* * *
Division 2
First Team
Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, So., 17.8; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-7, Jr., 13.0; Alex Kendall, Marietta, 6-7, Jr., 15.0; Garrett Brown, Vinton County, 6-1, Jr., 19.0; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, Sr., 20.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 6-2, Sr., 27.9; Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union, 6-6, Jr., 18.8; Tanner Lemaster, Wash. Court House, 6-6, Sr., 16.6; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace, 6-8, Sr., 17.0; Reid Coconis, Sheridan, 5-11, Sr., 13.9; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-4, Sr., 12.5
Player of the Year
Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander
Coaches of the Year
Travis Shaeffer, Fairfield Union; Shannon Bartruff, Wash. Court House
Second Team
Shaun Terry, Ironton, 5-10, So., 15.9; Julian Stadelman, Vincent Warren, 6.0, So., 14.7; Blake Hoops, Unioto, 6-1, So., 10.2; Evan Jarvis, Jackson, 6-2, Sr., 15.8; Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union, 6-5, Jr., 11.4; John Wall, Wash. Court House, 6-1, Jr., 10.5; Briley Cramer, Circleville, 6-3, Jr., 18.0; Isaiah Stephens, New Lexington, 6-1, So., 18.0
Third Team
A.J. Graham, Marietta, 5-11, Sr., 11.3; K.B. Perkins, Unioto, 6-4, So., 9.6; Bradyn Cain, Vinton County, 5-10, Sr., 10.2; Boston Campbell, Jackson, 6-0, Jr., 13.8; Kade Alderman, Bidwell River Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.4; Brody Fellure, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Jance Lambert, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, Sr., 10.9; Isaiah Haithcock, Wash. Court House, 6-5, Jr., 8.8; Bryson Osborne, Miami Trace, 6-1, Jr., 8.0; Nemiah Waugh, Logan Elm, 6-0, So., 13.9; Bryce Parsons, Hillsboro, 6-0, Sr., 15.1; Raine Rodich, Sheridan, 6-0, Jr., 12.1
Special Mention
Ethan White, Ironton; Isaac Koast, Marietta; Zeke Schobelock, Unioto; Jack Davidson, Vinton County; Charlie Woodard, Jackson; Caden Nibert, Waverly; Nathan Shadik, Athens: Landon Wheatley, Athens; Ted Harrah, Fairfield Union; Brennen Rowles, Fairfield Union; Isaiah Reisinger, Miami Trace; Slater Search, Circleville; Drew Tomlinson, Logan Elm; Tate Davis, Hillsboro; Seth Weller, Greenfield McClain; Andrew Potts, Greenfield McClain; Ryan Hobbs, New Lexington
* * *
Division 3
First Team
Tucker Liston, Belpre, 6-3, Sr., 20.0; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-3, Sr., 21.1; Bransyn Copas, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, Jr., 17.1; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, Jr., 21.0; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, Jr., 21.0; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, So., 23.1
Players of the Year
Caleb Lovely, South Point; Myles Montgomery, Minford
Coaches of the Year
Travis Wise, South Point; Josh Shoemaker, Minford
Second Team
Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, Sr., 8.4; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-4, Sr., 10.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-1, So., 18.5; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake, 5-4, Jr., 16.9; Blake Porter, Rock Hill, 5-9, Jr., 16.0; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-5, Sr., 12.8; Joedy Ater, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, Jr., 15.8; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, Sr., 31.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Jr., 15.4; Carson Osborne, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, So., 10.7; Deandre Berry, Portsmouth, 6-1, Jr., 16.4; Colton Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, Sr., 16.4; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 11.6; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, 6-3, Sr., 12.3; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-5, So., 14.8
Third Team
Chase Allen, Fairland, 5-10, Jr., 15.0; Dalton Black, Chillicothe Huntington, 6-4, Sr., 11.2; Kade Kinzel, Oak Hill, 5-8, Sr., 13.5; Brody Clark, Westfall, 6-0, Jr., 14.0; Brent McGuire, Piketon, 6-3, Jr., 12.7; Braylon Harrison, Meigs, 6-4, Jr., 12.6; Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, Sr., 11.5; Cory Reed, Peebles, 6-0, Sr., 14.1; Mason Sims, Peebles, 6-1, Sr., 13.3; Bryce Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-2, Sr., 12.4; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, Sr., 12.0; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-2, Sr., 13.8; Jay Jenkins, McDermott Northwest, 5-11, Jr., 10.0
Special Mention
Will Davis, Fairland; Brody Buchanan, Fairland; Xander Dornon, South Point; Xathan Haney, South Point; Brayden Adams, Rock Hill; Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill; Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove; Kyle Stonerock, Zane Trace; Davis Kerns, Frankfort Adena; Connor Smith, Chillicothe Southeastern; Garrett Legg, Piketon; Caleb Jimison, Eastern Brown; Kade Walkup, Eastern Brown; Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay; Caden Gheen, Meigs: Jayce Rothwell, Seaman North Adams: Gavin Jarvis, West Union; Ryan Moore, Crooksville; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Tanner Bolin, McDermott Northwest; Caleb Arthur, Wheelersburg; Jackson Shoemaker, Minford; Joe Hannah, Minford
* * *
Division 4
First Team
Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, Jr., 16.2; Levi Sampson, Green, 6-4, Sr., 22.8; Dax Estep, Paint Valley, 6-4, Sr., 18.7; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-8, Jr., 19.8; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, 5-11, Sr., 17.9; T.J. Mootz, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-5, Sr., 14.4; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern, 6-3, Sr., 15.0; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-7, So., 18.0
Players of the Year
Levi Sampson, Green; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking
Coach of the Year
Quentin Williams, Leesburg Fairfield
Second Team
Erikai Jackson, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, Sr., 14.0; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley, 6-1, So., 15.0; Abe McBee, Green, 5-10, Jr., 12.9; Tanner Boothe, South Gallia, 6-2, Jr., 14.1; Caden Chapman, Federal Hocking, 5-10, Sr., 13.1; Andrew Airhart, Federal Hocking, 6-0, Jr., 13.7; Drew Haggy, Latham Western, 5-10, So., 15.9; Chase Carter, Latham Western, 6-2, Sr., 14.6; Myles Beasley, New Boston Glenwood, 6-2, Sr., 15.0; Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, Jr., 13.4; Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, Sr., 11.0
Third Team
Chip Adams, Waterford, 6-4, Jr., 12.1; Cole Miller, Paint Valley, 6-2, Sr., 11.5; Cruz Brinager, Racine Southern, 6-1, Sr., 11.7; Levi Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, Jr., 9.0; Connor Darnell, Manchester, 6-2, Jr., 12.0; Larkin Friend, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-0, Jr., 8.1; Wyatt Collins, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., 7.1; Jace White, Beaver Eastern, 5-11, Jr., 14.8; Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East, 6-0, Sr., 12.0; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East, 6-3, Sr., 12.3; Tyler Sommer, South Webster, 6-3, Jr., 13.0
Special Mention
Gaibe Ponchak, Waterford; Kai Coleman, Ironton St. Joseph; Gabe McBee, Green; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley; Noah Cremeens, South Gallia; Brayden Otto, Racine Southern; Jace Bullington, Reedsville Eastern; Michael Clark, Glouster Trimble; Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble; Logan Doughty, Corning Miller; Billy Ward, Federal Hocking; Drew Kennedy, Manchester; Carson Emery, Whiteoak; Kameron Janes, Latham Western; Brewer Tomlinson, Beaver Eastern; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth Clay; Dalton Jackson, New Boston Glenwood; Mark Rivers, New Boston Glenwood; Will Collins, South Webster; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame
