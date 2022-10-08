After years and years of going to Adena and getting worn down by the Warriors' physical run game, the Piketon Redstreaks had the opportunity for some revenge.
Behind a total team effort, the Redstreaks came away from Adena's Bostic Field with a 52-19 victory over the hosting Warriors in Friday night's varsity football Scioto Valley Conference clash.
"It feels awesome. That was a pretty good team that ran the ball well. We've come up here and taken it on the chin with them running the ball down their throats," said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion of coming away from Adena with a victory.
"Tonight we stood up to that and did a great job. Defensively, we tackled. That's a nice running back they have. But offensively I liked our balance and how we spread it around. We got turnovers tonight, which was key. We made plays on third down offensively and defensively. It was just a great team effort all around."
The Redstreaks won the turnover battle, securing three fumbles, and turning those into more points. The first of those opportunities came on the opening drive of the game. After the Warriors received the opening kickoff, they ran four plays before losing the ball on a fumble.
Adena was looking to rely primarily on running back Nathan Dreitzler. In contrast, the Redstreaks had the ball in the hands of many with a mix of passing and running.
That was evident on Piketon's ensuing drive. After the fumble recovery, the Redstreaks set up shop on their own 37-yard line. A 14-play, 63-yard drive followed with runs from Buddy Wilson, quarterback Luke Gullion, Caleb Osborne, Zane Brownfield and Alan Austin. Gullion also completed passes to four different receivers. Braydon Leeth snagged one for a 10-yard gain. Brownfield caught another for 2 yards before Wayde Fout secured one for 11 yards. The final pass play of the drive was a 3-yard strike into the hands of Brent McGuire, who fought off defenders for the contested catch. The conversion pass went to Dylan Leeth, giving the Streaks the 8-0 lead with 4:03 left in the opening quarter.
Adena followed that with its only touchdown of the first half, with Nathan Dreitzler finishing the drive with a 13-yard run. The Streaks stopped the conversion to keep the lead, 8-6, with 1:47 left in the opening quarter.
Piketon’s next drive carried into the second quarter, as the Redstreaks used nine plays to cover 51 yards. Continuing to mix run and pass, the Redstreaks did what they needed to do to keep the chains moving. Facing fourth down on the Adena 37-yard line, Gullion connected with McGuire for a 12-yard gain. Four plays later, Gullion completed a 13-yard TD pass to Wayde Fout, making the score 14-6, with 10:38 left in the opening half.
The Warriors put together a long clock-consuming drive, moving the ball with short runs from Dreitzler. A penalty pushed the Warriors back 15 yards, which resulted in them trying a pair of passes. They could not pick up a first down and punted the ball away after using seven minutes of clock.
Despite having 3-plus minutes left in the half, it was plenty of time for Piketon to score two more times. The Streaks began their third scoring drive on their own 38-yard line. After a pass to Levi Stanley and a run by Brownfield, Gullion looked down field and connected with McGuire for a 37-yard pickup. After another run from Brownfield, Gullion decided to keep the ball himself, scoring with a 13-yard scamper to the end zone. The conversion pass went to McGuire, opening up a 22-6 lead.
Piketon got the ball right back on the kickoff when the Warriors fumbled and the Streaks recovered the ball on the Adena 29-yard line. After three plays failed to pick up a first down, Gullion looked McGuire's way again on fourth down. McGuire secured the pass and went 31 yards for the touchdown. Austin carried the ball into the end zone on the conversion, giving Piketon a 30-6 lead with 1:06 left in the first half.
Piketon's defense made a stand at the goal line as time was running out on the half, keeping the Warriors from scoring and taking any momentum into the break.
Getting the ball first to start the second half, the Streaks produced their fourth straight touchdown. The Streaks continued to mix run and pass, eventually capping the nine-play, 62-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run from Alan Austin behind the Piketon offensive line. Austin kept the ball for the conversion, opening a 38-6 lead for the Streaks.
The Warriors ran just five plays on their next drive before losing the ball on a fumble. Piketon recovered the ball on the Adena 42-yard line. It took just one play to score. Gullion handed the ball off to Osborne, who outdistanced Warrior defenders to cover 42 yards for Piketon's fifth straight touchdown. The conversion failed, but Piketon held a 44-6 advantage with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
With some younger Redstreaks entering the lineup, the Warriors managed to put together a scoring drive. Brownfield delivered a sack early in the drive, and Austin had a tackle for loss. But ultimately, they used the passing game to score early in the fourth quarter, 44-13.
Piketon had an answering touchdown on the very next drive. Nathan Shrum broke a 64-yard run to the end zone. Then Cohner Daniels followed with the conversion rush, extending the lead to 52-13.
Adena scored the final touchdown of the game just before the clock ran out, making the final score 52-19.
"This is the team I thought we could be. It has taken us some time," Gullion said. "We had that four-game losing streak, but we kept working hard. This week in practice, I started seeing some playoff-like qualities. We just had to start doing it on Friday nights, and we did. We saw some great things tonight by our young men."
The Redstreaks will be back home to close out the regular season. On Friday, they will take on the Westfall Mustangs for homecoming. The homecoming ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. prior to the game. Then in the final week of the regular season, the Redstreaks will entertain the Huntington Huntsmen.
