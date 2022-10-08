After years and years of going to Adena and getting worn down by the Warriors' physical run game, the Piketon Redstreaks had the opportunity for some revenge.

Behind a total team effort, the Redstreaks came away from Adena's Bostic Field with a 52-19 victory over the hosting Warriors in Friday night's varsity football Scioto Valley Conference clash.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments