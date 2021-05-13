It may have taken eight innings for Waverly to manufacture a run, but in a low scoring pitchers’ duel Jase Hurd stepped up to the plate and delivered the biggest hit of the game, giving the Tigers a 1-0 victory over rival Wheelersburg in the continuation of a rain-suspended game.
“These kids have battled all year. We came out last night (5-2 loss to Oak Hill on Tuesday) and were complacent and didn’t play well. We challenged them before the game and said, ‘Last night doesn’t matter. It all depends on how you respond today,’ — an extra-inning win against a great team,” said Tiger head coach Jeff Noble.
“Their pitcher was on, and so was Derek (Ebiln), and the bottom of the order came through (for us). It makes it worth it for these guys, because they’ve worked hard all year.”
In the top of the first inning on Monday, May 3, Wheelersburg drew a pair of walks; but Derek Eblin would strikeout the last two batters of the inning to leave the runners stranded. The Tigers would go down in order in the bottom half.
After two quick outs in the top of the second inning, a heavy rain would fall down making the field wet and unplayable and force the game to be suspended. That is where both teams would pick up where they left off on Wednesday, May 12. Eblin would then get a fly out to end the inning after play resumed. The Tigers went down in order in the bottom half as the game would be scoreless after two innings.
The Pirates would reach on an error to lead off the third inning and advance to second on it. Catcher J.T. Barnett then caught the runner stealing for the first out of the inning. Wheelersburg would get a two-out single later in the inning, but a fly out on the next at bat ended the frame. Waverly would once again go down in order in the bottom half.
In the fourth inning, the pitchers’ duel continued as both teams went down in order. The Pirates threatened to score in the top of the fifth, as they reached on a hit by pitch and single with two outs. Eblin was able to produce a ground ball for the third out to strand the runners. Eblin singled in the bottom half of the fifth and advanced to third but was left stranded.
Both pitchers picked up a pair of strikeouts in the sixth as the game would be scoreless heading to the seventh inning.
“He (Eblin) was on, and that’s what we expect out of a senior; he definitely lived up to the hype,” said Noble.
Eblin breezed through the top half of the seventh, sitting the Pirates down in order. J.T. Barnett doubled in the bottom half with an out, putting the game-winning run in scoring position. Eblin then singled in the next at-bat to put runners on the corners with an out. Weston Roop then put a ball in play to the outfield, and Waverly tried to push the game-winning run across on a sacrifice attempt. But the Wheelersburg catcher made a nice tag at the plate on a relay throw from the left fielder to keep the game scoreless, and send the game into extras.
“We gambled there. It wasn’t really deep enough, but the left fielder goes to his left, and I thought, ‘Well, he had to turn around.’ But they made two good throws and a good tag, and got him (J.T. Barnett), so that was a great play by them.”
In the top of the eighth, Wheelersburg reached on a dropped third strike to start the inning. A single with two outs would put runners on the corners. The Pirates would leave the runners stranded, as a lineout would end the threat.
After the Pirates got a quick first out in the bottom of the eighth, Ben Flanders stepped up to the plate and doubled to center field. Freshman Jase Hurd then came through with the biggest at-bat of the night, doubling to right center, and Flanders scored from second to give the Tigers a 1-0 walk off victory.
“We battled, and a freshman came through with a big knock. That’s a big win for us,” said Noble. “We had won 12 out of 13 (until Tuesday night). I told our guys it’s not such a bad thing to get hit in the mouth, because we were showing up and winning some games maybe we shouldn’t have. Getting hit in the mouth kind of makes you look in the mirror, but we responded and are definitely happy.”
Leading the Tigers at the dish was Jase Hurd, going 1-for-3 with a double and game winning RBI. Flanders was also 1-for-3 with a double and scored the winning run. Eblin was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. J.T. Barnett was 1-for-3 with a double. Eblin got the win on the hill, throwing a complete game striking out nine, walking three and allowing three hits. The win is Waverly’s 20th of the season as they improve to 20-5 and 13-3 in the SOC.
“It’s a pleasure coaching these guys. They work hard and have great attitudes, and it makes the coaches’ jobs easy. We give all the credit to the players and that’s their 20th win, so it’s a great season for them.”
The Tigers will now host Gallia Academy on Monday in the Division II sectional tournament.
