Waverly 1, Wheelersburg 2
The Waverly baseball team took a tough loss at the hands of the Wheelersburg Pirates, 2-1, Monday night in Wheelersburg.
Alex Boles was tagged with the loss, on the hill, for Waverly despite going six innings, giving no earned runs on four hits and fanning six Prates.
“Alex threw lights out again, but we didn’t get the big hit tonight,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said.
LT Jordan scored the only run for Waverly. Jordan finished 1-4 with a double. Jase Hurd was the one who knocked in Jordan. Hurd went 1-3 with a RBI on the day. Boles, Ben Nichols and Creed Smith all pounded out a hit for the Tigers.
“It was a great game to watch but we just didn’t execute defensively when we needed to,” Noble said “Against good ball clubs, they take advantage of you, and that’s exactly what happened.”
Northwest 4, Waverly 14
The Tigers got back into fashion Wednesday night with a 14-4 mercy-rule win over Northwest.
“It was nice to get back in the win column after a tough one Monday,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said.
Quinton Hurd notched the win on the bump. Hurd threw all five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out seven batters.
“Q (Hurd)was Q on the mound with seven Ks in five innings,” Noble said
LT Jordan led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. He was sacrificed to second, stole third and came home on double steal. Jase Hurd, who had reached via a base hit and stole second, advanced to third on a walk and then scored when a balk was called on the Northwest pitcher.
The Tigers played add-on from there. They added four runs in third, three in the fourth and five in fifth when the game was called due to the 10-run rule.
Jordan led the charge at the dish going 4-4. He scored four times with a double and a stolen base. Alex Boles went 1-3 on the day, scored twice with a triple and a RBI. Peyton Harris was 1-3 from the plate with a run and one run knocked in.
Hunter Hauck drew a trio of walks and picked up a pair of RBI. Ben Nichols was 1-3 with a double and a run drove home. Lane Bear was 1-2 with a double and a RBI.
“We swung it up and down the lineup,” Noble said. “It was a good team win.”
Waverly improved to 9-4 overall and 8-2 in the SOC II.
Unioto 7, Waverly 2 Waverly stepped out of conference play to do battle with Division II, Southeast District foe Unioto Thursday in Waverly. The Tigers lost 7-2.
Ashton Crace took the hill for Unioto and stymied the Tigers’ batting order. Crace threw five innings of one-run, two-hit baseball, issuing five walks and striking out five in the winning effort.
For Waverly, Tyler Malone was tagged with the loss in his first decision of the season. Malone went 4.1 innings, allowing five runs of five hits, walked three and struck out a pair.
Unioto took the lead in the top of the third inning with a pair of runs with Snyder and Andrew Griffin picking up RBIs.
In the fifth inning, Unioto added three more runs with Griffin and Landyn Patterson grabbing ribbies and putting the Shermans up 5-0.
The Tigers answered back with one run in the home half of the fifth. Creed Smith led off the inning with a walk, stole second, was sacrificed to third, and was brought on a groundout by Alex Boles.
The Shermans added a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a Snyder home run. Waverly tacked on one of their own in the seventh frame. Jamison Morton singled, advanced to second and third on base hits before scoring a sacrifice fly ball off the bat of Jase Hurd.
The Tigers jumped back into conference play when they traveled to Minford Friday evening and will then entertain South Webster Monday evening.
