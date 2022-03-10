Tigers to the Elite 8
Julie Billings/News Watchman

It took overtime to complete the job, but the Waverly Tigers locked up a spot in the 'Elite 8' by winning a defensive slugfest over McClain 50-44 Thursday evening on the floor of Ohio University's Convocation Center. 

Waverly will return Saturday, March 12, for a 4 p.m. Division II regional final clash with the Heath Bulldogs. Heath defeated Meadowbrook 47-44 in overtime in the earlier regional semifinal game to set up the clash with Waverly.

A full story on this game will be online later and in the Sunday, March 13, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments