It took overtime to complete the job, but the Waverly Tigers locked up a spot in the 'Elite 8' by winning a defensive slugfest over McClain 50-44 Thursday evening on the floor of Ohio University's Convocation Center.
Waverly will return Saturday, March 12, for a 4 p.m. Division II regional final clash with the Heath Bulldogs. Heath defeated Meadowbrook 47-44 in overtime in the earlier regional semifinal game to set up the clash with Waverly.
A full story on this game will be online later and in the Sunday, March 13, 2022 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
