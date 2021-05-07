It was an all Pike County SOC conference baseball battle in Waverly on Thursday night. The Tigers and Eastern met on the diamond with the Tigers edging out the Eagles by a close 6-3 final.
“Once again Ben Flanders threw a bunch of strikes for us. We finally got some hits to fall and scored some runs, but we have to keep working and get better,” said Waverly head coach Jeff Noble.
“They (Eastern) made some good plays on us. They played good defense. We couldn’t buy a hit, had bases loaded a few times, and we hit into some line drives, but like I’ve said before anytime you get a league win it’s a good win.”
In the first inning Eastern went down in order, while Waverly collected a pair of base hits, but stranded the runners. Brayden Webb singled with two outs in the second for the Eagles but was left stranded. Ben Flanders then doubled in the bottom half with an out, but Eastern pitcher Dylan Morton collected a strikeout and got the next Tiger batter to fly out to end the inning.
It was a quick inning for Ben Flanders on the mound in the top of the third as he collected a pair of strikeouts, as Eastern was retired in order. After Waverly put runners in scoring position with no outs in the bottom of the third, Waverly tried a squeeze bunt to push a run across. However, the Eastern defense made a big play at the plate, as third baseman Brayden Webb fielded the bunt and threw the ball to catcher Logan Clemmons, who applied the tag to get the out and keep the game scoreless. J.T. Barnett then singled for the Tigers, as Alex Boles scored to give Waverly a 1-0 lead after the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jase Hurd hit a sacrifice fly and Flanders scored to give Waverly a 2-0 lead. Eastern got a runner into scoring position in the top of the fifth, but couldn’t push a run across. After Waverly loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, Derek Eblin then hit a sacrifice fly and Boles scored once again giving Waverly a 3-0 lead. Weston Roop then singled to load the bases once again before Flanders drew a walk that scored a run giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Nate Havens then singled to start the top of the sixth and then stole second base to get into scoring position. Later in the inning with two outs Havens scored on an error to put the Eagles on the board and cut the Waverly lead 4-1.
The Tigers then added another pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice RBI from L.T. Jordan and an RBI single from J.T. Barnett to give Waverly a 6-1 lead.
For Eastern, Jacob Overly singled, Brayden Webb was hit by a pitch, and Trenten Brown singled to start the top of the seventh. Overly scored after Gage Denny was hit by a pitch, cutting the Tiger lead to 6-2 with no outs and the game tying run at the plate. Flanders was then able to produce a ground ball for a double play and strike out the next batter as the Eastern rally came up just short. Webb scored Eastern’s final run on the double play, 6-3.
Leading the Tigers was J.T. Barnett, who was 4-4 with four singles and two RBIs. Ben Flanders was 2-for-2 with a single, a double, a walk and an RBI. Alex Boles was 2-for-3 with a single, double and an RBI. L.T. Jordan was 1-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base. Mack Robinson and Weston Roop each finished 1-for-3 with a single. Jase Hurd and Derek Eblin both picked up an RBI each.
For Eastern Brayden Webb was 1-for-2 with a single. Lance Barnett was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Nate Havens was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Trenten Brown and Jacob Overly both singled, as they went 1-3. Gage Denny had an RBI. It was two great performances on the mound between Flanders for the Tigers and Dylan Morton for the Eagles. Flanders finished with a line of seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts, five hits and two earned runs. Morton went 4-1/3 innings, collecting three strikeouts, walking one, and allowing eight hits.
The Tigers have been battle tested all year playing many close games and it’s something Noble hopes will help come tournament time.
“I can’t remember how many, but we’ve played many close games and obviously we’re battle tested,” said Noble. “We’ve played a lot of close games against good teams, and it has to help us in the tournament.”
