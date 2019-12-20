Tuesday, Dec. 17
BOYS
Waverly 54, Minford 39
WHS - 18 12 15 9 - 54
MHS - 12 12 6 9 - 39
WAVERLY (54) — Tanner Smallwood 6 0 2-2 14, Jackson Wise 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 6 2 4-6 22, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 2 0 3-4 7, Zeke Brown 4 0 1-2 9, Michael Goodman 1 0 0-2 2, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 2 10-16 54.
MINFORD (39) — Davis 1 0 1-2 3, Zimmerman 1 2 0-0 8, Vogelsong-Lews 2 1 0-0 7, Knore 0 2 4-5 10, McCormick 0 0 2-2 2, Skaggs 0 0 0-0 0, Risner 2 0 1-2 5, Adam Crank 1 0 2-2 4, Andy Crank 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 5 10-13 39.
Eastern 58, South Webster 50
EHS - 14 5 19 17 - 58
SWHS - 7 9 24 10 - 50
EASTERN (58) — Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Dillion Mattox 3 0 1-4 7, Gabe McBee 0 0 4-4 4, Hunter Cochenour 2 5 8-8 27, Neil Leist 0 2 3-4 9, Brennen Slusher 1 1 0-0 5, Chase Carter 3 0 0-0 6, Gage Denny 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 8 16-20 58.
SOUTH WEBSTER (50) — Trae Zimmerman 2 4 2-4 18, Gabe Ruth 2 1 3-3 10, Andrew Smith 0 3 0-0 9, Devyn Coriell 2 0 2-2 6, Brayden Bockway 0 0 1-2 1, Brady Blizzard 0 1 0-0 3, Aidan Andrews 0 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 1 0 1-4 3, TOTALS 7 9 9-15 50.
Western 52, Ironton St. Joseph 61
WHS - 9 14 17 12 - 52
ISJHS - 18 7 17 19 - 61
WESTERN (52) — Coleman Gibson 1 2 2-2 10, Kolten Miller 1 0 1-3 3, Maveric Ferneau 2 2 3-4 13, Colton Montgomery 1 0 4-6 6, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Noah Whitt 2 1 1-2 8, Broc Jordan 3 0 0-2 6, TOTALS 13 5 11-19 52.
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (61) — Jackson Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sheridan 0 1 2-4 5, Zach Roach 6 2 2-5 20, Ryan Payne 1 2 9-11 17, J.C. Damron 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 2 2 2-4 12, Max Weber 0 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 7 18-28 61.
GIRLS
Piketon 26, Zane Trace 35
ZTHS - 11 3 8 13 - 35
PHS - 5 2 7 12 - 26
ZANE TRACE (35) — Hannah Kerr 0 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lane 3 0 0-1 6, Alexis Guffey 0 0 0-0 0, Gabie Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Laynee Hill 1 0 2-4 4, Emily Allen 6 0 2-2 14, Alara Crow 2 0 0-0 4, Gracie McGullough 2 0 1-4 5, Kyrsten O’Neil 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 15 0 5-11 35.
PIKETON (26) — Kennedy Jenkins 0 0 5-8 5, Ally Ritchie 2 0 4-6 8, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Maddie Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 0 0 1-2 1, Savannah McNelly 1 0 2-6 4, Addison Johnson 1 1 0-1 5, TOTALS 4 2 12-23 26.
GIRLS
Thursday, Dec. 19
Piketon 41, Adena 51
AHS - 11 10 15 15 - 51
PHS - 11 8 14 8 - 41
ADENA (51) — Hannah Stark 3 2 0-2 12, Jadyn Smith 4 1 8-13 19, Makenna Lovely 0 0 0-0 0, Denna Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Lovely 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Currey 0 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Ater 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Fogelson 4 0 1-2 9, TOTALS 14 3 14-25 51.
PIKETON (41) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 0 0-3 3, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 0-0 4, Ally Ritchie 1 0 6-8 8, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 1-3 8, Savannah McNelly 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-2 0, Hayleigh Risner 6 0 0-3 12, TOTALS 15 1 7-19 41.
Eastern 47, Portsmouth West 68
EHS - 13 8 19 7 - 47
PWHS - 19 16 14 19 - 68
EASTERN (47) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 2 0 0-0 4, Mackenzie Greene 2 0 1-1 5, Chloe’ Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Newsome 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Cochenour 4 5 4-4 27, Andee Lester 3 0 3-4 9, TOTALS 12 5 8-9 47.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (68) — Maelynn Howell 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Eden Cline 4 2 2-3 16, Abbie Pack 0 2 0-0 6, Cherlie Jo Howard 4 4 1-1 21, Morgan Rigsby 8 0 1-2 17, Kenna Bennett 3 0 0-2 6, TOTALS 20 8 4-8 68.
Waverly 25, Wheelersburg 56
Wav. HS - 7 2 10 6 - 25
Whe. HS - 13 15 19 9 - 56
WAVERLY (25) — Carli Knight 2 0 0-4 , Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-1 0, Raelynn Dale 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 4 1 1-4 12, Paige Carter 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 2 0 1-4 5, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Kelli Stewart 1 0 0-0 2, Ryane Bond 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 1 2-9 25.
WHEELERSBURG (56) — Annie Coriell 0 1 0-0 3, Lauren Jolly 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Whittaker 1 0 1-2 3, Brynley Preston 0 0 0-0 0, Brittani Wolfenbarker 1 0 0-0 2, Lani Irwin 0 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 1 2 0-0 8, Isabella Hamilton 1 0 0-0 2, Ellie Kallner 1 2 0-1 8, Kaylee Darnell 4 5 0-0 23, Lindsay Heimbach 1 0 0-0 2, Lexie Rucker 0 0 0-0 0, Macee Eaton 1 0 0-2 2, TOTALS 11 11 1-5 56.
Friday, Dec. 20
BOYS
Waverly 29, Oak Hill 46
No additional information at press time.
Piketon 53, Southeastern 28
PHS - 9 14 19 11 - 53
SEHS - 5 7 6 10 - 28
PIKETON (53) — Levi Gullion 3 0 4-6 13, Brody Fuller 1 1 0-0 5, Sawyer Pendleton 1 1 0-0 5, Kydan Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Chandler 3 3 2-2 17, Tra Swayne 2 0 3-4 7, Tyree Harris 2 0 0-0 4, Braiden Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 5 9-12 53.
SOUTHEASTERN (28) — Aaron Evans 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Corcoran 2 0 0-0 4, Logan Mason 0 1 0-0 3, Aaron Gillum 0 1 0-0 3, Parker George 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Lenox 2 0 0-0 4, Aiden Estep 1 1 0-0 5, Cameron Hall 1 0 0-0 2, Ethan Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Murta 3 0 1-2 7, TOTALS 9 3 1-2 28.
Eastern 48, Valley 59
EHS - 12 18 12 17 - 59
VHS - 13 6 18 11 - 48
EASTERN (48) — Dillion Mattox 1 0 2-4 4, Hunter Cochenour 5 0 7-8 17, Neil Leist 0 2 0-0 6, Brennan Slusher 1 2 0-0 8, Chase Carter 3 1 2-5 11, Gabe McBee 1 0 0-2 2, Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 5 11-19 48.
VALLEY (59) — Arnett 2 1 1-2 8, Perkins 1 1 0-0 5, Ellis 3 2 0-0 12, Nickel 3 0 0-0 6, Mollett 3 0 4-5 10, Gahm 2 0 0-0 4, Stuart 3 0 1-1 7, Zaler 3 0 1-2 7, TOTALS 20 4 7-11 59.
Western 50, Clay 55
No additional information available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.