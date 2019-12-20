Tuesday, Dec. 17

BOYS

Waverly 54, Minford 39

WHS - 18 12 15 9 - 54

MHS - 12 12 6 9 - 39

WAVERLY (54) — Tanner Smallwood 6 0 2-2 14, Jackson Wise 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 6 2 4-6 22, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 2 0 3-4 7, Zeke Brown 4 0 1-2 9, Michael Goodman 1 0 0-2 2, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 2 10-16 54.

MINFORD (39) — Davis 1 0 1-2 3, Zimmerman 1 2 0-0 8, Vogelsong-Lews 2 1 0-0 7, Knore 0 2 4-5 10, McCormick 0 0 2-2 2, Skaggs 0 0 0-0 0, Risner 2 0 1-2 5, Adam Crank 1 0 2-2 4, Andy Crank 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 5 10-13 39.

Eastern 58, South Webster 50

EHS - 14 5 19 17 - 58

SWHS - 7 9 24 10 - 50

EASTERN (58) — Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Dillion Mattox 3 0 1-4 7, Gabe McBee 0 0 4-4 4, Hunter Cochenour 2 5 8-8 27, Neil Leist 0 2 3-4 9, Brennen Slusher 1 1 0-0 5, Chase Carter 3 0 0-0 6, Gage Denny 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 8 16-20 58.

SOUTH WEBSTER (50) — Trae Zimmerman 2 4 2-4 18, Gabe Ruth 2 1 3-3 10, Andrew Smith 0 3 0-0 9, Devyn Coriell 2 0 2-2 6, Brayden Bockway 0 0 1-2 1, Brady Blizzard 0 1 0-0 3, Aidan Andrews 0 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 1 0 1-4 3, TOTALS 7 9 9-15 50.

Western 52, Ironton St. Joseph 61

WHS - 9 14 17 12 - 52

ISJHS - 18 7 17 19 - 61

WESTERN (52) — Coleman Gibson 1 2 2-2 10, Kolten Miller 1 0 1-3 3, Maveric Ferneau 2 2 3-4 13, Colton Montgomery 1 0 4-6 6, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Noah Whitt 2 1 1-2 8, Broc Jordan 3 0 0-2 6, TOTALS 13 5 11-19 52.

IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (61) — Jackson Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sheridan 0 1 2-4 5, Zach Roach 6 2 2-5 20, Ryan Payne 1 2 9-11 17, J.C. Damron 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 2 2 2-4 12, Max Weber 0 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 7 18-28 61.

GIRLS

Piketon 26, Zane Trace 35

ZTHS - 11 3 8 13 - 35

PHS - 5 2 7 12 - 26

ZANE TRACE (35) — Hannah Kerr 0 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lane 3 0 0-1 6, Alexis Guffey 0 0 0-0 0, Gabie Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Laynee Hill 1 0 2-4 4, Emily Allen 6 0 2-2 14, Alara Crow 2 0 0-0 4, Gracie McGullough 2 0 1-4 5, Kyrsten O’Neil 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 15 0 5-11 35.

PIKETON (26) — Kennedy Jenkins 0 0 5-8 5, Ally Ritchie 2 0 4-6 8, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Maddie Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 0 0 1-2 1, Savannah McNelly 1 0 2-6 4, Addison Johnson 1 1 0-1 5, TOTALS 4 2 12-23 26.

GIRLS

Thursday, Dec. 19

Piketon 41, Adena 51

AHS - 11 10 15 15 - 51

PHS - 11 8 14 8 - 41

ADENA (51) — Hannah Stark 3 2 0-2 12, Jadyn Smith 4 1 8-13 19, Makenna Lovely 0 0 0-0 0, Denna Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Lovely 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Currey 0 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Ater 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Fogelson 4 0 1-2 9, TOTALS 14 3 14-25 51.

PIKETON (41) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 0 0-3 3, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 0-0 4, Ally Ritchie 1 0 6-8 8, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 1-3 8, Savannah McNelly 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-2 0, Hayleigh Risner 6 0 0-3 12, TOTALS 15 1 7-19 41.

Eastern 47, Portsmouth West 68

EHS - 13 8 19 7 - 47

PWHS - 19 16 14 19 - 68

EASTERN (47) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 2 0 0-0 4, Mackenzie Greene 2 0 1-1 5, Chloe’ Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Newsome 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Cochenour 4 5 4-4 27, Andee Lester 3 0 3-4 9, TOTALS 12 5 8-9 47.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (68) — Maelynn Howell 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Eden Cline 4 2 2-3 16, Abbie Pack 0 2 0-0 6, Cherlie Jo Howard 4 4 1-1 21, Morgan Rigsby 8 0 1-2 17, Kenna Bennett 3 0 0-2 6, TOTALS 20 8 4-8 68.

Waverly 25, Wheelersburg 56

Wav. HS - 7 2 10 6 - 25

Whe. HS - 13 15 19 9 - 56

WAVERLY (25) — Carli Knight 2 0 0-4 , Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-1 0, Raelynn Dale 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 4 1 1-4 12, Paige Carter 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 2 0 1-4 5, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Kelli Stewart 1 0 0-0 2, Ryane Bond 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 1 2-9 25.

WHEELERSBURG (56) — Annie Coriell 0 1 0-0 3, Lauren Jolly 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Whittaker 1 0 1-2 3, Brynley Preston 0 0 0-0 0, Brittani Wolfenbarker 1 0 0-0 2, Lani Irwin 0 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 1 2 0-0 8, Isabella Hamilton 1 0 0-0 2, Ellie Kallner 1 2 0-1 8, Kaylee Darnell 4 5 0-0 23, Lindsay Heimbach 1 0 0-0 2, Lexie Rucker 0 0 0-0 0, Macee Eaton 1 0 0-2 2, TOTALS 11 11 1-5 56.

Friday, Dec. 20

BOYS

Waverly 29, Oak Hill 46

No additional information at press time.

Piketon 53, Southeastern 28

PHS - 9 14 19 11 - 53

SEHS - 5 7 6 10 - 28

PIKETON (53) — Levi Gullion 3 0 4-6 13, Brody Fuller 1 1 0-0 5, Sawyer Pendleton 1 1 0-0 5, Kydan Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Chandler 3 3 2-2 17, Tra Swayne 2 0 3-4 7, Tyree Harris 2 0 0-0 4, Braiden Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 5 9-12 53.

SOUTHEASTERN (28) — Aaron Evans 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Corcoran 2 0 0-0 4, Logan Mason 0 1 0-0 3, Aaron Gillum 0 1 0-0 3, Parker George 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Lenox 2 0 0-0 4, Aiden Estep 1 1 0-0 5, Cameron Hall 1 0 0-0 2, Ethan Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Murta 3 0 1-2 7, TOTALS 9 3 1-2 28.

Eastern 48, Valley 59

EHS - 12 18 12 17 - 59

VHS - 13 6 18 11 - 48

EASTERN (48) — Dillion Mattox 1 0 2-4 4, Hunter Cochenour 5 0 7-8 17, Neil Leist 0 2 0-0 6, Brennan Slusher 1 2 0-0 8, Chase Carter 3 1 2-5 11, Gabe McBee 1 0 0-2 2, Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 5 11-19 48.

VALLEY (59) — Arnett 2 1 1-2 8, Perkins 1 1 0-0 5, Ellis 3 2 0-0 12, Nickel 3 0 0-0 6, Mollett 3 0 4-5 10, Gahm 2 0 0-0 4, Stuart 3 0 1-1 7, Zaler 3 0 1-2 7, TOTALS 20 4 7-11 59.

Western 50, Clay 55

No additional information available at press time.

