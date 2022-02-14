LATHAM — With a full parking lot outside and a packed gymnasium inside, Western High School was rocking Saturday night.
Cheering and screaming fans, along with the Western student section decked out in construction gear, created a tournament-like atmosphere that greeted the visitors from Symmes Valley who packed their side of the stands full for the Southern Ohio Conference Division I varsity boys basketball title game.
A win for Western meant sharing the title. A loss meant that the Vikings would travel back to Lawrence County to receive the prize all for themselves.
When play began, Western survived a rollercoaster start. It took a monumental come-from-behind effort for Western to knock off the Symmes Valley Vikings 47-42 to force a shared Southern Ohio Conference Division I title.
“Our shirts all say ‘T.R.I.B.E’, which stands for five pillars in our program. All basketball aside, we want these five things because when they’re done with whatever they’re doing here, those five things will make them successful in life later. The first one is Toughness,” said Western coach Doug Williams. Additional pillars include Respect, Integrity, Be Present and Excellence.
“We have preached toughness for the last three years, and this is by far the toughest team that we’ve had. They’re not all perfect angels when it comes to toughness, but tonight they pushed through the barrier for us.”
It had been a long road for the Indians of battling through the season to get the opportunity to play for the championship.
Western started the season by winning eight straight games and seemed to be in control early in the league title race. Then on Dec. 14, the Indians traveled to New Boston and lost 47-42. In the very next game at Symmes Valley on Dec. 18, Western was hit with a 60-58 loss. That put the Indians one game behind in the SOC I hoops race. From that point forward, Western did not lose another game, but neither did the Vikings. The two teams were scheduled to play at Western on Jan. 28, but wintry weather took that game away. It was moved to Feb. 12, a Saturday night matchup that served as the final contest of the regular season for Western.
“At their place, it was probably the worst game we played all season. We didn’t rebound, or look to move the ball and share it. We knew that we would have a great shot at winning if we rebounded well and transitioned,” said Western senior Noah Whitt. “If we stopped their rebounding and their transition, we knew we would win because they have been averaging 36 points just off of offensive rebounds and transition points. I think that was our best rebounding effort as a team that we’ve had all season against a good team.”
Western seemed to be in control to start the game against the Vikings, as Noah Whitt delivered the first bucket right after the tip. Then Drew Haggy stole the ball and fired it to Kolten Miller, who was fouled and connected on both of his free throws. On the next Viking possession, Chase Carter pulled down the defensive rebound, leading to a long triple from Reed Brewster to open up a 7-0 lead. Symmes Valley finally cracked the scoreboard with five minutes left in the opening quarter.
The two defenses battled for nearly three minutes before the Vikings managed to get through for a three-point play, 7-5. With Carter battling foul trouble, Western’s Gavin Myers entered and immediately drew a charge from a Symmes Valley player. Miller then fired the ball to Myers at the top of the arc, and he drained a wide open three-pointer, 10-5. The Vikings added a pair of free throws before the quarter ended, cutting the lead to 10-7.
Those two Symmes Valley points to end the opening quarter were the start of 11 unanswered points for the Vikings, as they pushed ahead 16-10 two minutes into the second quarter. Symmes Valley had blocked two Western shots in the first quarter and leveled another against the Indians during that two minute stretch.
Another lull in scoring came when Whitt was finally able to get through traffic in the paint to score and cut the lead to 16-12 with 2:41 left in the half. Western pulled within three, 17-14, when Reed Brewster grabbed an offensive rebound over a much taller defender and put it back up. Symmes Valley ended the first half with a three-pointer, 20-14, and then started the third quarter with another one to go up 23-14.
“It wasn’t quite the way we thought we were going to play. They are bigger than us and they are physical. They play a pack line defense where they just dare you to shoot from the outside,” said Western coach Doug Williams.
“We always talk about trying to kick the other team in the teeth right off the bat, and we did it. Then we just kind of fell back into that lull where it was like okay the adrenaline is gone and now we’re just jacking the ball up. At their place, we lost by two, and we took like 30 threes at their place. I was having a relapse, like are we going to do this again?”
Halftime adjustments paid dividends as the Indians weathered the storm in the second half.
“We came in the locker room at halftime. Obviously, we were disappointed. But we only gave up 20 points,” said Williams. “We decided we were going to a half court man because we were in foul trouble. We played just as good of defense in the second half as we did in the first. The change was that I think we had more legs underneath us, and we made some plays on offense.”
Once again, Whitt was able to get the offense going for Western in the third quarter, finding his way through the paint to cut the lead back down to seven. Whitt’s maneuvering inspired his teammates, and the Western defense created the next opportunity, as Haggy knocked the ball away from a Viking. Brewster picked up and fired to Whitt who drew a shooting foul, hitting one-of-two. Then Whitt forced a five-second call defensively and had the opportunity to go to the line again, cutting the lead down to four with two more free throws, 23-19.
Despite buckets from Brewster and Whitt, Vikings pushed ahead again, using free throws, a blocked shot, and a triple to extend their lead to 31-23.
With Carter and Miller on the bench in foul trouble, it was time for Myers to shine once again. Myers was able to cut the lead back down to five, dribbling around and scoring in the paint on a spin move, while drawing a foul. Then he hit the ensuing free throw for a three-point play, 31-26. After each team exchanged baskets, Myers cut into the lead some more. Whitt drove inside, was stopped by defenders, and then fired the ball back out to Myers at the top of the three-point line. Myers delivered by swishing another triple, cutting the lead down to two, 33-31.
“Gavin Myers, who has played sparing minutes all year, came up big in a foul situation. Last year when we won the second title at Whiteoak late in the second half, Gavin stepped to the top of the key and made a three-pointer like that to put us up for good,” said Williams.
“I think that Gavin has been on a roller coaster ride, waiting for this moment. That’s what I just said in the locker room: What better time to have a guy who’s playing sparing minutes just all of a sudden come out of his shell? If he can play in that game, he can play in any game. That’s just positive for us. If someone comes out of his shell like that, we’re quicker to go to the bench and put him in for that type of play.”
Inspired, the Indians continued to fight. Whitt drove along the baseline and then kicked the ball out to Brewster for another three-pointer, giving the Indians the 34-33 lead. The Vikings had the final bucket of the quarter to go up 35-34.
Carter reentered the lineup and scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter for Western. The Vikings regained the lead before Whitt scored by grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back. That gave Western a 38-37 lead. The Indians did not trail again, although the fourth quarter was an intense battle as they tried to hold and build the lead.
Whitt was able to grab the defensive rebound on Symmes Valley’s next possession and Carter hit to create a three-point cushion, 40-37. Haggy had the next bucket to keep the lead at three, 42-39. The Vikings hit the first of a one-and-one foul shooting situation on the next possession, before Miller scored off an assist from Whitt, making the score 44-40 with just over two minutes left to play.
With 37.5 seconds left on the clock, the Indians burned a timeout and were holding a 45-42 lead. The Vikings attempted to score but the shot was off and Miller grabbed the defensive rebound. With 8.2 seconds left, he went to the line and swished both of his free throws to make the lead 47-42 and ultimately seal the win.
“In the second half, I got hot and they were able to feed me the ball inside. I was able to make some post moves and knock down some free throws,” said Whitt. “Kolten came in and stepped up in the fourth quarter, really doing a good job handling the ball and not turning it over. He hit two clutch free throws to put us up by five with just a few seconds to go.”
“I’ve been shooting free throws pretty good lately,” said Miller. “I’ve been shooting well basically the entire second half of the season. I just had the feeling they (the foul shots) were going to go in (the basket). I had faith. I always say a quick prayer before I go up there normally.”
In the victory, it was a balanced scoring effort for the Indians. Whitt led with 15 points, followed by Brewster with 10, Myers with nine, Miller with six, Carter with five and Haggy with two. Symmes Valley was led by Brayden Webb, who produced 16 points, followed by Levi Best and Caden Brammer with seven points each.
Myers, who was the main post player for the Indians last year, lost his starting position when Chase Carter joined the team this year after coming from Eastern. Myers has been playing the sixth-man role throughout the 2021-2022 season.
“I was just stepping up and trying to play my role. It is hard. Sometimes you think the coaches don’t care, and you feel left out a lot,” said Myers. “But I’ve realized that I play a part in everything. Without all of the practices, and without Chase coming here and doing what he did, I would have never had the chance to get that spot and step in to make that play.”
“I’m proud of Gavin for stepping up and hitting big shots. It is probably the best he has ever played all year and we needed him tonight,” said Whitt, who was also proud of all of his unselfish teammates.
“That’s the best team there is. We’ve had some teams where some guys just want to shoot the ball and get their points. Luckily, we don’t have anybody like that this year. On some nights, we all score double digits. On other nights, one guy scores 30. We’re happy with whatever happens. A win is a win.”
The Indians had the opportunity to cut down the nets and celebrate their league title after the game, which was the first time since 2009.
“It feels great as a senior after coming in here every day to practice and seeing on the banner that we haven’t won the league in 13 years. Growing up and seeing all of these teams come and go, get their chances, and not be successful, it means a lot to us, especially in my senior year to win it,” said Whitt. “Now we’re ready for the tournament Friday.”
With the victory, Western improved to 20-2 overall and moved to 12-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Symmes Valley dropped to 17-3 overall and 12-2 in the SOC I.
Western will be back in action Friday night at home at 7 p.m. in a Division IV sectional final matchup with the winner between South Gallia and Miller. Those two teams were set to square off Tuesday evening.
