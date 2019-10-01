In three of the last four years, Western High School has been represented in the Division III state golf tournament.
This year, Western senior Broc Jordan is headed back for the second time in his career, having qualified as a freshman three years ago. Now he will have the opportunity to close out his high school golf career in the same way he began it — as an individual competing in the OHSAA Division III state golf tournament. The 2019 Division III boys state golf tournament is set to be played at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12.
To set up the opportunity to qualify for state, Jordan had to be one of the top individuals in the sectional tournament. In both the Division II and Division III sectionals, the top five teams and top five individuals, who are not on a qualifying team, get to advance to district competition. In sectional, district and state competition, golfers must play 18 holes.
In Division III, the Western Indians began sectional competition on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Chillicothe Jaycees course where senior Broc Jordan finished fourth overall with an 81 (41, 40) to secure his place in district competition.
Jordan was the only returning golfer on the Indians’ roster this year, and he has led his team throughout the season. Western finished 10th overall as a team in the sectional. Behind Jordan, Brendon Mosley shot 102 (49, 53), Maveric Ferneau added 120 (61, 59), Kolten Miller finished at 139 (62, 77), and Terrell Francis rounded it out at 159 (79, 80).
The Division III Southeast District match was played at the Elks Country Club near McDermott on Monday, Sept. 30. The district champion team and one individual golfer, who was not on a qualifying team, had the opportunity to advance to state.
As the day unfolded, Crooksville ran away with the team title, finishing with a score of 330, 20 strokes ahead of runner-up West Union. Crooksville junior Blake White finished as the medalist, carding a 72 to lead the field. Jordan finished second overall individually with a 78 (38, 40) to secure runner-up medalist honors and punch his ticket to the state tournament once again.
Jordan, the three-time SOC Division I Player of the Year and a four-time district qualifier, will get to play on a different state course this time around. When he became the first Western golfer to qualify for state as a freshman in 2016, he competed at the NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. In that state competition, he finished 20th overall. This time, he will head to the Ohio State Scarlet Course in less than two weeks to compete with the best golfers in Division III.
A feature on Jordan and his golf successes will run in an upcoming edition of the News Watchman.
