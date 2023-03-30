The Waverly boys track team started the season at the Fairweather Relays in Chillicothe on Saturday March 25, the opening day of the outdoor season. Actually, other than strong winds it was pretty fair. We entered the meet with a lot of questions; in turn many were answered. Relays are a unique competition, some of them will be continued in the rest of the meets, but some a once a year event!
We finished tied for fourth with Hillsboro with 65 points. Logan ran away with it with 114 points followed by Unioto in second with 82, Teays Valley in third with 81. Then we were followed by Chillicothe with 61, Huntington Ross with 44, and Washington Court House with 33. As coaches, we saw a lot of pluses and some minuses, but that’s what the early meets are for!
We had one first place finish: our discus team of Logan Long 117-feet, 1/2-inch (third overall), Jake Schrader 112-feet (sixth overall), and Wyatt 90-feet, 7-inches (15th overall). It was Wyatt’s first throwing competition.
Following this we had one second place finish: the 4x400-meter relay team got nipped at the wire, following an early lean, by .01 of a second. It was tough to take, but a learning experience; this team was comprised of Wyatt, Mitch Green, Sebastian Billasano, who filled in at the last moment for an injured Tiger, and Alex Stoller, they ran a respectable 3:42.11.
We had one fourth place finish in the shot put, where Logan led the way again, 44-11 (second overall), Jake Schrader 30-11 1/2 (new personal best) and 21st, Wyatt 30-10 1/2 (22nd overall).
We had three fifth place finishers, the 4x1600-meter relay team of Mitch Green, Max Monroe, Jeremiah Miller and Dallas Downs ran a 19:06 combined, to get the running portion of the meet started. Our 4x800-meter finished fifth: the team of Mitch Green, Max Monroe, Dakota Leedy and Dallas Downs ran a 9:44.3. Our 4x200-meter relay team, came back from a drop in the 4x100-meter, to finish fifth as well; the team consisted of Carson Peters, Blayse Jones, Sebastian, and Alex Stoller and they ran a 1:38.52.
We picked up two sixth place finishes. The first was our high jump team, made up of two athletes, instead of the allotted three, Blake Osborne and Blayse Jones tied for 14th with jumps of 5-feet. Our distance medley team, where they run an 800, 400, 1200, and 1600, was made up of Dakota Leedy, Jimmy Moraleja, Gavin Davis, and Max, who ran a 14:07.93 in this unique event.
We had one seventh in the long jump: first timers Blayse 16-6 1/2 (15th), Blake 14-1 (18th), and Billy Miller 12-0 3/4 (22nd).
Two 8th place finishes rounded out the day. Our sprint medley team of first timers (here they run a 100, 100, 200, 400) Billy, Rodney Stevens, Rayden McCune and Jimmy ran a 2:06.55 in the second unique event. Our 4x100-meter team learned a valuable lesson following a drop of the baton. If possible you can pick it up and continue, where we ended up with one point instead of zero, which put us in the tie we ended up in! Carson, Blayse, Sebastian, and Alex ran a 57.74.
With a lot of new runners, this is a great way to get them started, plus work on relay exchanges, which can win and lose races, and possibly meets. These are valuable learning experiences, that will make us better in the future.
We did have some open race competitors. In the 100-meter, Nico Feijon picked up 1st with a 12.41, Blake was 12th, Dillon Glass 14th, Rodney 17th, Billy 18th and Rayden 22nd. In the 200-meter dash, Nico pulled off his double, getting first again in 25.04, Blake ninth, after a strong race, and Dillon 13th.
All in all, what we needed to see, and get us ready for meet number two at home on the 28th! Go Tigers!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.