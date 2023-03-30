The Waverly boys track team started the season at the Fairweather Relays in Chillicothe on Saturday March 25, the opening day of the outdoor season. Actually, other than strong winds it was pretty fair. We entered the meet with a lot of questions; in turn many were answered. Relays are a unique competition, some of them will be continued in the rest of the meets, but some a once a year event!

We finished tied for fourth with Hillsboro with 65 points. Logan ran away with it  with 114 points followed by Unioto in second with 82, Teays Valley in third with 81. Then we were followed by Chillicothe with 61, Huntington Ross with 44, and Washington Court House with 33. As coaches, we saw a lot of pluses and some minuses, but that’s what the early meets are for!


