Wrapping up the week, the Piketon Redstreaks rolled off three more baseball victories, defeating Chesapeake, Southeastern and Northwest.
On Tuesday evening, the Redstreaks entertained Chesapeake and won 15-0 in five innings.
Piketon scored 10 runs in the first inning and five more in the second to cap the scoring. From the plate, Christian Horn, Cayde Conley and Garrett Moore had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Wayde Fout and Grayson Roberts both had a pair of hits and one RBI apiece. Fout led the base stealing effort with two, while Conley, Moore, Gage Dofflemyer and Buddy Wilson swiped one each.
Zack Hannah started on the mound and picked up the victory before Garrett Moore closed in relief.
On Wednesday, the Redstreaks traveled to Southeastern and picked up their first Scioto Valley Conference win, 5-4.
The game wasn’t decided until the final inning when the Redstreaks rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Wayde Fout came up with a one-out walk and Cayde Conley followed with a single. Garrett Moore moved both of them over with a sacrifice, which also created the second out. Gage Dofflemyer drew a walk to fill the bases. Then Grayson Roberts stepped to the plate and produced a two-RBI single. Senior Alex Jenkins followed and did the same thing, driving in two more with to give the Redstreaks the 5-3 lead.
Then Jenkins, who picked up the win, had to close out the game on the mound. An error allowed the Panthers to gain one run, but they couldn’t generate any more, as Piketon held on for the 5-4 win.
Jenkins gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits, while striking out four and walking two.
“Big game from Alex Jenkins. He was a bear on the mound,” Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters said. “Alex and Grayson came up huge for us with big two-out, two-RBI knocks.”
Thursday was another narrow victory for the Redstreaks as they traveled to Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium to take on the Northwest Mohawks. This one took eight innings to decide with Piketon collecting the 6-4 triumph.
Northwest had gained the initial lead in the bottom of the first inning and held it until the top of the third inning when the Redstreaks produced two runs after Christian Horn walked and Zack Hannah reached on an error. Conley had a single to score plate both of those runs.
Piketon added another run in the sixth to make the lead 3-1. Grayson Roberts led off with a triple and scored when Northwest’s pitcher was charged with a balk.
The Mohawks rallied back with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning, tying the game 3-3.
Piketon moved ahead in the top of the seventh inning briefly, as Wayde Fout led off with a single and later scored on a passed ball. Once again, the Mohawks answered with a run, tying it at 4-4.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Redstreaks took control. Buddy Wilson reached on an error with one out. Wilson went to second on another error and stole third, scoring on a fielder’s choice from Fout. Like Wilson, Fout used his quickness, stealing second and taking third on a passed ball. Then he scored on a hit from Garrett Moore, 6-4.
Northwest got two runners on base in the bottom of the eight, but they couldn’t get them home. Grayson Roberts struck out the final batter to seal the win.
“Big game and effort from our guys today,” Teeters said. “Cayde Conley and Grayson Roberts stepped up big for us. We needed a few dogs and they both were barking.”
With the win, Piketon improved to 5-4 overall. Piketon is 1-1 in the SVC and will head to Unioto on Monday for another league contest.
