Alex Jenkins clap

Piketon senior Alex Jenkins claps after reaching base on a two-out, two-RBI single to give the Redstreaks the lead at Southeastern on Wednesday night. The Redstreaks held for the 5-4 win.

 By Sherry Fout

Wrapping up the week, the Piketon Redstreaks rolled off three more baseball victories, defeating Chesapeake, Southeastern and Northwest.

On Tuesday evening, the Redstreaks entertained Chesapeake and won 15-0 in five innings.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments