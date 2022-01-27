Note: Ruth Boll, sports contributor for the Scioto Voice, contributed to this article.
Throughout the 2021-2022 hoops season, the Eastern Eagles have found themselves in a number of close games.
Tuesday night was no exception as the Eagles battled with the visiting Wheelersburg Pirates. Eastern nearly matched a season high scoring output Tuesday evening and forced an overtime session before ultimately suffering a 71-67 loss. Throughout the night, Wheelersburg had the knack of connecting on shots to end quarters.
Wheelersburg started the game strong, pushing out to a 7-0 lead with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and still held a five-point lead, 13-8, with 1:58 to go. Then the Eagles flew off with a 6-point flurry, moving ahead 14-13.
For Eastern, Neil Leist had eight points in that opening quarter, including a pair of three-point baskets. Tucker Leist had a three. Jace White hit a pair of free throws. Eli Swords had seven points for the Pirates including a three-point basket. Cooper McKenzie added six points.
Wheelersburg countered by doubling Eastern’s output in the second quarter, 20-10, to go up 33-24 at the break. Brennen Slusher led Eastern with a pair of three-point baskets. Logan Salisbury and Jace White each scored two points.
Wheelersburg’s Josh Clark had seven points, including a three-point basket. Cooper McKenzie and Eli Swords scored four each. Nolan Wright was fouled on a put-back at the buzzer and had three points hitting the free throw after time expired. Jackson Schwamburger scored two points.
The Pirates extended their lead in the third quarter by outscoring Eastern 16-10 to make it 49-34. Wheelersburg’s Eli Swords hit a three-point basket at the buzzer for the 15-point margin, finishing the frame with five points. Connor Estep also had five points on a three and one a tip in by Eastern, as the two teams were fighting for a rebound. Cooper McKenzie put in four points. Nolan Wright had two points. Eastern was led by Neil Leist with six points. Logan Salisbury and Jace White each had two points.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Eagles, who generated a game-high 28 points while limiting the Pirates to 13. Eastern was 5-of-6 on three-point baskets before finishing 5-of-7 for the quarter. Wheelersburg had nine turnovers, while Eastern had just one.
Eastern’s comeback began when Wheelersburg led 58-49 with 3:21 remaining. Lance Barnett hit a three-pointer off an inbounds pass at 3:19. Tucker Leist hit another three-pointer after a steal during the press to make it 58-55. Neil Leist hit a three-pointer with 2:45 remaining to make it 58-58.
Eli Swords hit a 2-point shot to take a 60-58 lead ten seconds later. With 55 seconds remaining, he scored again to make it 62-58.
Eastern’s Jace White hit two free throws with 45.1 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 62-60. White then had a steal and layup on the fast break to make it 62-62 with 30 seconds left.
Neil Leist stole the ball with 24 seconds remaining, but Eastern missed on a three-point attempt. But the Eagles got the ball back when a Pirate touched it before it went out bounds on the rebound. With 6.3 seconds remaining, Eastern inbounded the ball. The Eagles missed three shots and had two offensive rebounds in the remaining time, leaving the two teams tied at 62.
Scoring-wise in the fourth quarter, Neil Leist had eight points including two three-point baskets. Jace White had eight points with one trifecta. Tucker Leist had five points with one triple. Barnett had one three-point basket. Brennen Slusher had two points.
Wheelersburg was led by Cooper McKenzie with six points, followed by Eli Sword with four points. Braxton Rase hit a three-point basket. Wheelersburg was 1-for-1 on three-pointers in the fourth.
In overtime, Wheelersburg took the tip and Eli Swords immediately hit a two-pointer 10 seconds into the extra session, 64-62. Then Cooper McKenzie hit to extend it to 66-62 with 3:26 remaining.
Neil Leist cut the lead back to 66-64 with a bucket with 2:46 remaining. Then Swords scored with 45 seconds on the clock to make it 68-64. Eastern’s Brennen Slusher fired up a triple with 38.5 left to cut the lead to 68-67. That was as close as the Eagles could get.
Swords was called for a charge after losing his footing with 29.9 left. The Eagles looked to strike and take the lead. Eastern barely made it past the midcourt, as Josh Clark stole the ball for a layup to make it 70-67 with 12 seconds remaining.
After a missed three-point shot, Wheelersburg’s Jackson Schwamburger added a free throw with 2.5 seconds left, sealing the 71-67 overtime win for the Pirates.
With the loss, Eastern dropped to 4-9 overall with the loss and 2-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Eagles will square off with the Western Indians on Saturday, Jan. 29 in a triple-header. The junior varsity boys game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m., followed by a girls varsity game between the two schools around 3:30 p.m. Then the varsity boys game will conclude the night. The Eagles will then travel to Waverly on Tuesday evening to face the Tigers.
Team Statistics:
Turnovers: Wb 19, Eastern 14
Rebounds: Wb 34, Eastern 35
Shooting: Wb 30/56 (54%), EP 23/63 (37%)
3-point Shots: Wb 5/19 (26%), EP 11/32 (34%)
Free Throws: Wb 6/9 (67%), EP 10/14 (71%)
Individual Statistics:
Wheelersburg:
Eli Swords 24 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 6 assists
Cooper McKenzie 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Josh Clark (was injured during their 5-game losing streak-came off the bench for this game) 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists
Nolan Wright: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Connor Estep: 5 points, 1 rebound
Jackson Schwamburger 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 8 assists
Braxton Rase 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Tyler Sommer 1 rebound, 2 steals
Eastern:
Neil Leist 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
Jace White 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
Brennen Slusher 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
Tucker Leist 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists
Logan Salisbury 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Lance Barnett 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 6 assists
Isaac Richardson 2 rebounds
