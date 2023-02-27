In tournament basketball play, upsets are always possible.
The Western Indians had intentions of playing spoiler Monday night on the floor of Piketon High School where they encountered the undefeated Leesburg Fairfield Lions in Division IV district semifinal action. Western had its opportunities at the end to take the lead or force overtime. But the ball didn't bounce the way of the Indians, resulting in a 56-53 loss that brought the season to an end.
Defense has been a staple for the Indians all year, and it was on display throughout the contest. The Lions secured the opening tip, although Drew Haggy swiped it and went the other way for a layup. Haggy scored again on a long three, helped with a screen from senior teammate Chase Carter. Then Kameron Janes delivered another three-pointer, giving the Indians an early 8-1 advantage at the five minute mark. Fairfield found its footing and used the next three minutes to go on a 9-1 run, taking its first lead at 10-9. Western moved back in front when Janes scored on a spin move in the paint. Carter did the same to push the lead to three. A final free throw from Fairfield cut the Western lead to two, 13-11, at the end of the first quarter.
Things began to go Fairfield's way in the second quarter. After tying the game at 16 and 18, the Lions took advantage of several Western turnovers to score five additional points over the next three minutes. With 1:29 left in the half, Haggy broke the Western drought with a drive and a bucket, getting fouled and adding the bonus free throw to get within two. But the Lions tried to steal the momentum again, scoring eight more points in the final minute to take a 10-point lead into the locker room at halftime, 31-21.
Coming out of the break, the Indians continued to fight and kept the game within reach. After the first two minutes of play, Fairfield had moved the lead to 38-28. Using their defense, the Indians scored on back-to-back turnovers to cut the lead down to six, 38-32, as Western junior Logan Lightle got into the scoring act for the first time. Fairfield tried to pull away once again using an 8-2 run to increase the lead to 12. But the Indians were not going away. Carter scored inside with a nice shot fake off a pass from Daniel Rodriguez. Then Haggy took advantage of a turnover and produced an old-fashioned three-point play to end the third quarter. Fairfield was up by seven, 46-39.
Continuing to believe and fight, Western began the fourth quarter by putting together a 7-0 run, bringing the game to a 46-46 tie with Carter scoring five of those points. Each squad added a bucket to make it 48-48 before Fairfield hit again to take a 50-48 edge. The score was locked there for the next two minutes until Haggy made off with another steal and tied it at 50-50 with 2:21 to play. Fairfield's TJ Mootz put his team ahead again near the one-minute mark. But Janes delivered for the Indians, connecting on a pair of free throws to tie it at 52-52. Fairfield's Larkin Friend had the next basket, giving his team the lead for what would be the final time. Haggy got to the line with 27.1 seconds, hitting the first free throw but missing the second. However, the Indians grabbed the offensive rebound and tried to get a layup. A scramble ensued for possession, but the arrow was in Fairfield's favor.
Forced to foul, the Indians put Gabe Fouch on the line where he hit both of his free throws, making the lead 56-53. Western had 4.8 seconds left to go the length of the court and hit a three to tie the game. The ball went to Carter who got just across half court and launched it. It hit the rim and bounced off, bringing the overtime hopes to an end for the Indians.
Although the final seconds were a heartbreaker for the Indians, Western coach Doug Williams talked about the entirety of the game.
"I just told those guys no possession is more important than the other. A point that we gave up or a missed shot in the first quarter is the same as a missed shot at the end," Williams said. "To have a layup attempt with seven seconds left, miss it and then fight for it and it goes out of bounds ... it hurts. But it is what it is. Nobody sitting in the stands, if they were being honest, expected us to be there at the end. We even executed that play at the very end."
Unofficially, Western finished with 14 turnovers and Fairfield had 19. Western scored 14 points off Fairfield's turnovers, while Fairfield scored 11 points off of Western's turnovers.
"We had too many turnovers during the game. Sometimes they even did things defensively that we wanted them to do, and we didn't get a shot attempt. That's just a killer when you are trying to keep up with a team that is 23-0," Williams said. "Turnovers to points is a back breaker. It was the fact that we weren't scoring. We weren't even getting an attempt to score. I felt that as I was watching the game that there were several instances we didn't take advantage of."
For Western, Haggy finished with 19 points, Carter followed with 17 points and Janes added 12 points.
Western will lose four seniors to graduation, including Chase Carter, Colt Henderson, Zach Teed and Dakotah Hughes. The Indians will also lose sophomore exchange student Daniel Rodriguez, who limited Fairfield's Larkin Friend to nine points and kept him under wraps for much of the game.
"We're just super proud. We have won three sectional titles in a row. They (the seniors) were all part of it. I know Chase didn't move in until the last two, but that group laid that foundation. I think they have brought what the expectations are for our program up a level. We can't simulate that. Our shirts say, 'Toughness is forged.' on the back, which is something that you do over time," Williams said.
"We sell where we are from to our kids. The front of our shirts say, 'Latham against the world.' We sold shirts with that on the front. I've told our kids if we aren't going to believe in us, who is? Everyone knows what Latham looks like. We have a great school and a great community of people. We have kids who are willing to work hard and work together. In the end, that's what it is about. As you watched the game, you saw the community of Western people go from nervous energy to excited and proud. They were proud of the kids on the floor."
The players will take life lessons from their time on the court as they move forward.
"If you can instill a sense of toughness, everything that happens to the kids as they get older, they've learned how to fight through something. They've created a group of peers they can fight with and a coaching staff they can always answer to, friends that they can go back and see. It is not a coincidence that we have six seniors from our Elite 8 run sitting here tonight. That's what we are trying to build," Williams said.
"We have a couple of guys coming back. We will spend all summer trying to find out who is going to fill that starting five. We just gave that famous speech to show up in the summer, get better and try to be back here next year."
Western ends the year at 14-10 overall. The Indians also finished third in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play at 9-5.
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Boys Basketball
D4 District Semifinal
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Western 53 vs. Fairfield 56 @ Piketon
WHS - 13 8 18 14 - 53
FHS - 11 20 15 10 - 56
WESTERN (53) — Daniel Rodriguez 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 5 2 3-4 19, Kameron Janes 2 1 5-6 12, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 4 2 3-4 17, Zach Teed 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 6 11-14 53.
FAIRFIELD (56) — Larkin Friend 4 0 1-2 9, Trey House 4 1 4-5 15, Wyatt Collins 4 1 0-0 11, Gabe Fauch 1 0 3-4 5, TJ Mootz 5 1 1-2 14, Gunner Bennington 1 0 0-0 2, Cade Miller 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 3 9-13 56.
