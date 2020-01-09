Continuing their trend of victories in the new year, the Western Indians won their third varsity basketball game in a row Tuesday evening, defeating East 58-9.
Every player on the Western varsity roster saw court time in the game. The Indians pushed out to an 11-2 lead after the opening quarter, led by Maveric Ferneau's six points. Kolten Miller also dialed up a triple, while Noah Whitt added a basket.
Ferneau led the way in the second quarter, unloading with 12 of his team's 24 points. Broc Jordan scored eight points in the paint, while Austin Beckett and Noah Whitt added two each. At the half, Western led 35-3.
Ferneau added five points in the third quarter, bringing his evening's total to 23. Miller and Beckett each added three points, while Shelden Richardson and Dylan Theobald both contributed a bucket.
In the final quarter, Colton Montgomery led the Indians by going 3-for-4 on the line. Sage Collingsworth was 2-for-2, while Beckett was 1-for-2. Miller had the only field goal.
Behind Ferneau's 23 in the 58-9 win, Jordan and Miller each scored eight points, followed by Beckett with six points.
With the win, the Indians improved to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Their Friday night, Jan. 10 game against New Boston was moved to Wednesday, Jan. 15.
They will be home Saturday night to take on the Paint Valley Bearcats and induct new members into the Western High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The junior varsity boys will begin play at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity girls. Then the Hall of Fame induction will take place prior to the varsity boys contest.
