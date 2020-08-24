Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/11;Valley;4:30

8/12;@ Vinton County;4:30

8/17;@ Portsmouth;5:00

8/18;@ Wheelersburg;5:00

8/20;@ Minford;4:30

8/24;@ Hillsboro;5:00

8/25;Notre Dame;4:30

8/27;@ Valley;5:00

9/2;Unioto;4:30

9/3;Wheelersburg;5:00

9/8;Minford;5:00

9/10;@ Notre Dame;5:00

9/21;Hillsboro;5:00

9/22;Portsmouth;5:00

9/23;Vinton County;5:00

9/24;@ Unioto;5:00

9/29;@ SOC Match;4:00

9/30;@ SOC Match;4:00

* Week of Oct. 5 - Sectional tournament @ Shawnee State and Portsmouth HS

Load comments