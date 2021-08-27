Last week, the Piketon Redstreaks had to make a last minute change to their football schedule due to opponents being in quarantine. This week, it was Eastern's turn.
With COVID-19 quarantines hitting hard as students return to school and athletes return to play, Eastern football coach Scott Tomlison was notified on Monday that their home game with Huntington Ross was canceled. That left the Eagles searching for a game for the rest of the week.
On Thursday afternoon, the Eagles tentatively had a game scheduled with the Racine Southern Tornadoes. However, soon after, the Eagles learned that Southern couldn't come to play. Eastern then picked up Wahama, West Virginia early Friday morning and set a game for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at EHS. However, by Friday afternoon, it had changed again and the Eagles announced they would tentatively be playing the Coal Grove Hornets.
With numerous cancellations expected to continue, the Ohio High School Athletic Association lowered the number of varsity football games needed to get into the playoffs from eight down to five.
Specifically, the following was included regarding football from the OHSAA's Board of Directors' August meeting highlights, shared by OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried:
"The Harbin computer ratings will be used this season and teams must qualify for the playoffs, which will include the top 16 schools in each region. Due to some games being cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the minimum number of rated varsity games that a school must play has been lowered to five games instead of eight for the 2021 season. The regular-season ends Saturday, Oct. 23 and the playoff qualifiers will be announced Sunday, Oct. 24. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 2-4."
