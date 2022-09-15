Completing another week of volleyball action, the Western Lady Indians won two of the three matches they played.
On Monday, Sept. 12, the Western Lady Indians traveled to Manchester. The varsity team won a battle over the Lady Greyhounds by a score of 3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 27-29, 25-19, 15-8).
Kenzi Ferneau and Addy Brewster led the way in kills with 13 each. Ferneau also provided a pair of blocks, led the team in digs with 31, and was 29-for-32 in serve receive. Kerrigan Marhoover finished with 29 digs and 12 assists, while Brewster had 27 digs and 16 assists.
Breleigh Tackett had three blocks and was 23-for-24 serving with four aces. Finley May also had four ace serves with a 22-for-24 effort and provided 25 digs. Katelynn Penwell had five kills, three ace serves, 18 digs and four assists.
The Western junior varsity squad won 2-0 (25-20, 25-11).
On Tuesday, Western took on East and the varsity team won 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-6).
Breleigh Tackett led the way in kills with 10, followed by Addy Brewster with nine and Kenzi Ferneau and Katelynn Penwell with five each. Ferneau provided the most digs with 20, followed by Finley May with seven. May led the charge in ace serves with nine, followed by Ferneau with seven, Penwell with five and Tackett with three. Brewster handed out 15 assists, while Kerrigan Marhoover had 10.
On Thursday, the Lady Indians traveled to New Boston and suffered a 3-1 loss (22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-25).
Western will play three matches in a row next week. The Lady Indians will travel to Portsmouth Notre Dame Tuesday evening. They will return home and face Paint Valley in a non-league match Wednesday night before taking on Symmes Valley Thursday evening.
