Completing another week of volleyball action, the Western Lady Indians won two of the three matches they played.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Western Lady Indians traveled to Manchester. The varsity team won a battle over the Lady Greyhounds by a score of 3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 27-29, 25-19, 15-8).

