For the third time, this season Piketon and Zane Trace will square off on the volleyball court. The Lady Redstreaks earned that chance Tuesday night as they swept the Crooksville Lady Ceramics (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) to begin tournament play.
“We came out really strong, and I think the girls were excited, so we came out strong, and it was nice that we got to play everybody,” said Piketon head coach Lori Russell. “I was glad to see them having fun and everyone getting to play. We tried some different things out there that worked out well.”
Piketon opened the first set on a 7-0 run. The Lady Redstreaks then pushed the lead to 20-9 later in the set. Jazzlyn Lamerson then tallied a kill for the final point of the set as Piketon took the opening set 25-14.
Much like the first set Piketon jumped out to an early lead in the second set. The Redstreaks burst out to a 9-4 lead. The Redstreaks then used a 6-1 run to push the lead to 15-5, forcing Crooksville to use a timeout. Behind kills from Lamerson and Kennedy Jenkins Piketon used a 10-6 burst to win the second set 25-11 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.
“Their leadership was big on the floor. They’re feeling it and know the season will come to an end at some point, so their leadership has been good the last few games,” said Russell about the senior leadership.
The third set began with ties at 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Piketon then used an 8-1 run,taking a 13-6 lead. Crooksville then battled back, going on a 12-5 run to tie the set 18-18. The Redstreaks then used a 4-1 run to take a 22-19 lead. The Ceramics then scored the next two points to get within 22-21. Piketon then went up 24-22. An ace by Camryn Campbell on the match point gave Piketon the 25-22 set win, as they advanced to Thursday’s sectional final against Zane Trace.
“We knew we had a little bit of room (In the third set) there, so I let the people that don’t normally play get to play, and some of them played more than they usually do. We knew we had room, so I didn’t want to make a change and pull them back out, hoping to build confidence,” said Russell.
Lamerson led the Redstreaks with 17 kills and 10 digs. Jenkins finished the night with 11 kills and 4 blocks, while Addie Johnson had 17 digs. Laken Pederson finished with 8 digs and 3 aces. Laney Brown tallied 4 kills and 2 aces, while Camryn Campbell had a pair of aces and kills. Olivia Farmer and Ali Taylor each had a kill. Ashlyn Elliott had 8 digs, and Abrial Johnson tallied 3 digs.
The Lady Redstreaks will battle the Lady Pioneers in Kinnikinnick Thursday night at 6 p.m. for the sectional title.
“We’ve practiced a lot for Zane Trace," Russell said. "We watched film from our previous games against them, learning a lot and zoning in on some things we need to work on and most of all hoping the girls can be confident and know that they do have the ability to win that game.”
