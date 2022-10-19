For the third time, this season Piketon and Zane Trace will square off on the volleyball court. The Lady Redstreaks earned that chance Tuesday night as they swept the Crooksville Lady Ceramics (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) to begin tournament play.

“We came out really strong, and I think the girls were excited, so we came out strong, and it was nice that we got to play everybody,” said Piketon head coach Lori Russell. “I was glad to see them having fun and everyone getting to play. We tried some different things out there that worked out well.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments