COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division I and II boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Division III and IV All-Ohio teams were announced Monday. 

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

2022 Division I Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Players of the Year: Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln; Gabe Cupps, Centerville

Coach of the Year: Brook Cupps, Centerville

First Team

Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-2, jr., 14.2 (points per game); Tom House, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 15.3; Rich Rolf, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 17.4; Evan Mahaffey, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Elmore James IV, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-2, sr., 24.2; Michael Bova, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, sr., 19.4; Drey Carter, Westerville South, 6-8, sr., 17.8; Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Devin Royal, Pickerington Central, 6-6, jr., 19.6; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-7, sr., 28.2; Zack Oddo, Green, 6-6, sr., 16.3.

Second Team

Nathan Dudukovich, Lakota West, 6-3, jr., 25.4; Lawrent Rice, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6-3, jr., 20.0; Daniel Young, Shaker Heights, 6-2. sr., 26.3; Jamal Sumlin, Cleveland Rhodes, 6-3, sr., 23.5; Aden Gregory, Grafton Midview, 6-5, sr., 22.5; T.C. Molk, Dover, 6-1, sr., 21.1; Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman, 6-1, sr., 22.5; Max Roth, Findlay, 6-1, sr., 19.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, sr., 28.4; Khalil Luster, Lima Senior, 5-6, sr., 15.2.

Third Team

Hayden Nahra, Mayfield Village Mayfield, 6-6, Sr., 17.5; Ray Ellington, Westlake, 6-3, Sr., 24.8; Quinn Corna, Upper Arlington, 6-3, sr., 19.8; Cooper Davis, Olentangy Liberty, 6-4, sr., 20.1; Elijah Barker, Hoover, 6-5, sr., 14.1; Jahlil Graham, McKinley, 5-11, jr.; 14.8; Anthony McCarthy, Twinsburg, 6-4, sr., 24.2; Rico Pickett, Walsh Jesuit, 6-1, sr., 19.2; Caleb Laurich, Copley, 6-7, sr., 16.8; Jonas Nichols, Hoban, 6-3, so., 15.2.

Special Mention

Camden Horning, Lake, 6-1, sr., 15.1.; Tyirq Ivory, Warren Harding, 6-0, sr., 23.3; Brayden Hamilton, Brunswick, 6-5, sr., 19.4; Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 6-3, so., 17.2; Jesse Burris, Delaware, 6-4, so., 19.7; Derrick James, Canal Winchester, 5-9, sr., 18.5; Chase Walker, St. Charles, 6-8, jr., 18.3; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John's Jesuit, 6-2, jr., 18.9; Kannon Klusmeyer, Perrysburg, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Antoine West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, fr., 16.0; 12.7; Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-2, Sr., 15.4; Trey DePietro, Boardman, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Isaac Mayle, Zanesville, 6-1, sr. 12.5; Ayden Hall, Dover, 6-3, sr., 14.4.

Honorable Mention

Brent Moss, Lima Senior, 6-6, sr., 12.8; Kasey Hunt, Sylvania Northview, 6-4, sr., 15.1; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-3, jr., 20.1; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 5-11, jr. 17.9; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, jr., 17.8; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, jr., 17.9; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Drew Dossi, Wooster, 6-1, sr., 17.9 Tavion Pride, Aurora, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Matt Spatny, Medina, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Micah McKee, Wooster, 6-5, sr., 16.3; Kevin James, Massillon Jackson, 6-4, sr., 12.8; Diego Allen, Alliance, 6-6, jr., 13.5; Ja’Corey Lipkins, Canton GlenOak, 6-0, so., 15.4; Tra’Sean Foster, Canton McKinley, 6-2, jr., 12.9; Tanner Ware, North Canton Hoover, 6-6, sr., 12.9; Chance Casenhiser, Uniontown Lake, 6-0, so., 14.6; Trey Martin, Green, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Ardell Banks, Massillon Washington, 6-2, jr., 15.4; Tony Fox, Barberton, 6-2, sr., 22.3; Logan Woods, Fairfield, 6-4, sr., 14.4; Anthony Johnson Kettering Fairmont, 6-0, sr., 18; Ben Southerland, Cincinnati Sycamore, 6-7, sr., 16.0; Tyler McKinley Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-9, so., 19.5; Brady Hardewig, Turpin, 6-1, jr., 17.0; Adam Duvall, Beavercreek, 6-7, sr., 19.4; Grant Burkholder, Newark, 5-10, jr., 15.7; Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome, 6-3, jr., 10.7; Jerry Saunders, Pickerington North, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Javan Simmons, Gahanna, 6-7, sr., 12.5; John Peter Dragas, Madison, 6-1, so., 28.3; Clayton Cunningham, Euclid, 5-11, sr., 23.5; Rayquan Thompson, Solon, 6-0, jr., 19.7; Dave Miller, Maple Heights, 6-2, sr., 22.1; Sean Collins, Mentor, 6-6, Sr., 15.0; Antwone Woolfolk, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-8, sr., 10.7; Ryan Walsh, Elyria, 6-0, jr., 20.3.

2022 Division II Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Players of the Year: Paul McMillan IV, Cincinnati Woodward; Sencire Harris, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

Coach of the Year: Travis Robertson, Waverly

First Team

Paul McMillan IV, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-3, sr., 28.1 (points per game); Will Maxwell, Oakwood, 6-3, jr., 20.9; Chaysean Chavis, East Cleveland Shaw, 6-4, Sr., 14.8; Jake Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-0, sr., 27.3; Amani Lyles, Beechcroft, 6-8, sr., 20.6; Chico Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 14.8; Sencire Harris, St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-5, sr., 19.7; Ramar Pryor, St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-3, sr., 15.3; Darryn Peterson, CVCA, 6-5, fr., 26.1; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-11, sr., 25.0.

Second Team

Jacob Conner, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-9, sr., 16.3; Mason Weisbrodt, Batavia, 6-9, sr., 22.8; Boubacar Djigo, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-7, jr., 15.3; Ryan Mueller, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-6, Sr., 16.0; Lason Walker, Linden, 6-5, sr., 23.0; Dennis Asoro, Eastmoor Academy, 6-9, sr., 19.1; Evan Dozer, Bloom-Carroll, 6-2, sr., 22.7; Brandon McLaughlin, Heath, 6-8, sr., 17.4; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial, 6-10, jr., 18.5; Danny Flood, Medina Buckeye, 6-0, sr., 27.9; Eric Holley III, Akron East, 6-3, sr., 26.0; Khoi Thurmon, Buchtel, 6-1, jr., 15.6.

Third Team

Jonathan Powell, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-3, so., 17.0; Danny Austing, Taylor, 6-0, sr., 20.0; Cole Dailey, East Liverpool, 6-6, sr., 16.6; Ryan McCort, St. Clairsville, 6-1, sr., 24.0; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-6, so., 20.2; Romel Hightower, Toledo Scott, 6-5, jr., 18.1; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, jr., 18.5; Brady Wheeler, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, sr., 16.5; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, sr., 18.1; Brayden Sallee, Vincent Warren, 6-4, sr., 21.0.

Special Mention

Devin Reese, Streetsboro, 6-3, sr., 19.1; Ross Dedo, Poland, 6-4, sr., 20.4; Terrance Pankey, Ursuline, 6-2, jr., 19.8; Anthony Massucci, Howland, 6-3, sr., 19.5; Will Aljancic, Louisville, 6-4, jr., 21.9; Connor Evanich, Marlington, 6-4, sr., 16.7; Hayden Nigro, Louisville, 6-2, so., 18.6; Brady Noll, Canton South, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Josiah Gonzalez, Chaney, 6-3, jr., 16.0; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-3, jr., 15.1; Baden Forup, Lexington, 6-7, jr., 15.0;; Jarrie Alexander, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 15.3; Bryce Burns, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, jr., 18.5; Derek Vorst, Rossford, 6-10, jr., 15.5.; JJ Simmons, Beechcroft, 5-11, sr., 18.5; LB Towns, Linden, 5-9, sr., 18.0.; Owen Osborne, Buckeye Valley, 5-9, sr., 16.5; Atticus Schuler, Columbus DeSales, 6-7, sr., 18.2; Ben Welty, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Akinlana Popoola, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-9, sr., 18.9; Nathanael Sulka, Chardon, 6-5, Sr., 19.0; Jake Cubbison, Perry, 6-2, jr., 19.1; Hayden Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville, 6-1, jr., 18.9; Carter Vandall, New Philadelphia, 6-5, jr.,15.8; Owen Emig. Warsaw River View, 6-1, jr., 23.2; Brayden Costea, Minerva, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Channer Wells, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-1, sr., 17.9; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, jr., 16.4; DeSean Branson, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-2, sr., 18.3; Eli Radabaugh, Vinton County, 5-9, Sr., 13.0; Reico Colter, Wash. Court House, 5-10, sr., 21.4; Tanner Holbert, Logan Elm, 6-0, jr., 20.3.

Honorable Mention

Jonas Tester, Wauseon, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Cayden Zachrich, Defiance, 6-6, jr., 15.4; Aidan Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, jr., 15.8; Josh Mack, Napoleon, 6-4, sr., 14.3; Jaden Cook, Clyde, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Dru DeShields, West Branch, 6-4, jr., 16.0; Collin Dixon, Tallmadge, 6-2, jr., 16.1; Drew Weir, Salem, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Bryce Vecchio, Streetsboro, 6-5, sr., 15.3; Eathan Cobbin, Ravenna, 6-3, sr., 14.7; Thomas Cardiero, Girard, 6-4, jr., 16.0; Jake Grdic, Canfield, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Nick DelGratta, Struthers, 6-6, jr., 16.6; Hayden Nigro, Louisville, 6-2, so., 18.6; Brady Noll, Canton South, XX, sr., 12.5; Lance Hayes, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-4, jr., 13.6; Christian Harmon, Akron Buchtel, 6-6, XX, 14.0; Derrick Welsh, Athens, 6-5, sr. 13.5; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-5, so., 15.4; Tyler Kytta, Marietta, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Tristan Prater, Jackson, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Braylon Damron, Vinton County, 6-3, sr., 13.0; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm, 6-1, jr., 11.6; Ted Harrah, Fairfield Union, 6-5, jr., 10.3; Tanner Lemaster, Wash. Court House, 6-6, jr., 15.0; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace, 6-8, jr., 19.5; Hunter Price, Hillsboro, 6-3, Sr., 15.1; Kendyll Toney, Greenfield McClain, 6-4, Sr., 13.9; Reed Coconis, Sheridan, 5-11, jr., 11.8; Kaelan Pulliam, Sheridan, 6-4, sr., 13.4; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-0, jr., 13.5; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, sr., 15.5; Ryan Chew, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 5-11, sr., 13.5; Tim Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, so., 24.0; Justin Ackerman, New Richmond, 6-4, sr., 18.0; JaeSean Martin, Cincinnati Hughes, 5-9, sr., 19.5; Kelsie Frye, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-6, sr., 7.2; Darian Leslie, Dayton Dunbar, 6-0, sr., 12.2; Chris Mitchell, Bexley, 6-5, sr., 14.3; Cole Rhett, Watterson, 6-6, sr., 12.0; Jared Rose, Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, sr., 14.8; Troy Scowden, Buckeye Valley, 6-7, sr., 14.0; Carson Smith, River Valley, 6-4, so., 19.2; James Kosmides, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, jr., 11.4; Aidan Fitzgerald, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Sam Houk, Bay Village Bay, 6-3, sr., 19.0; Christian Pataky, LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Brandon Rose, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-3, jr., 14.4; Noah Clarke, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-2, sr., 16.5; Avery Young, Sheffield Brookside, 5-10, jr., 16.5; Nathan Walker, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Avery Henry, St. Clairsville, 6-7, sr., 16.3; Skylar Pappas, Lisbon Beaver, 5-10, sr., 15.8; Darick Miller, Carrollton, 6-4, sr., 15.2; Brenten Jones, Steubenville, 6-3 sr., 14.1; Lucas Hagan, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Zavea Green, East Liverpool, 6-6, sr., 13.5; Ty Smith, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0 sr., 11.0.

