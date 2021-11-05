Months of hard work and training has led up to this moment.
On Saturday, two Waverly cross country runners — senior Olivia Cisco and junior Mitch Green — will be looking to run their best races of the year at the state meet.
Cisco will be the first to run, competing in Division II girls state cross country race at 12 noon at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz. Then Green will compete in the 1 p.m. Division II boys race. This will be Green’s third state appearance, and one he hopes will include his best performance yet.
For seven straight years, the Waverly Tigers have had their entire team qualify to run in the regional cross country meet. In five of those seven years, the Tigers have had at least one runner go on to the state meet. In 2019, the entire team advanced to state. That was the beginning of Mitch Green’s state cross country experience.
Waverly’s boys team qualified for the regional meet as a group last year in 2020, but Green was the only runner to make it to state out that group of seven. He felt being the only Tiger at the starting line at the state meet played a factor in his performance because Green said he psyched himself out prior to the start. This year, he has adopted a different strategy. Green plans to go in loose and not stress about it.
“My goal is to make it into the top 25 because that’s all-state,” said Green. “I would love to run a time in the 16:30s and maybe even have a personal record.”
Waverly coach Linda McAllister feels that the entire boys team could have made it to state as a group had they not dealt with injuries. Senior Aidan Kelly was out of the lineup early in the season due to a back injury, while senior Jack Monroe had a mid-season stress fracture.
When Monroe’s injury happened, sophomore Carson Kittaka moved into the seventh spot for the Tigers. Waverly was able to qualify for the regional meet as a team once again, making 2021 the seventh straight time the Tigers had done so.
Monroe, who originally thought his season was over, was cleared to return to running right before the regional meet. Kittaka, who had run in the district race and was a qualifier with the team, gave up his regional spot so Monroe could run in his final high school cross country race at Pickerington North in the Division II Region 7 race on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The conditions for the regional races were wet, muddy and messy. Times were approximately a minute slower for nearly every competitor.
“Times were not good for anybody because of the conditions,” said McAllister, who felt the team was better prepared after doing the “Cross the Creek” meet at Washington Court House and going creeking for practice at Carson Kitttaka’s house. “They like the water and the mud.”
Green, who lost a shoe in the 2020 regional due to muddy conditions, fortunately did not have that experience this year, saying he tied his shoes very tight.
“It was all mud,” said Green. “There was no sturdy ground at all.”
“The conditions Saturday were horrible,” added Cisco. “My time was about a minute slower. Running in that mud, especially at the finish, was like being in sand. There wasn’t one person who finished that wasn’t extremely muddy. People were losing their shoes left and right. I managed to not fall.”
McAllister was proud of her runners, saying, “None of my kids complained about the mud at all.”
She is happy that Green and Cisco made it through to qualify for state.
“Liv (Olivia Cisco) and Mitch both came all summer long (to optional workouts). We had a really good season,” said McAllister. “Mitch and Liv work as hard as anybody can work. I feel like Mitch is just now coming on. I think the state meets going to be huge for him and Liv, too.”
McAllister has been coaching cross country since 2011. She has had numerous strong runners in the girls program, but Cisco has become the first to qualify since McAllister has been coaching.
“Liv is a motivation for our teams, because she has no fear,” said McAllister. “She has worked really hard and been so positive.”
“It’s really such an honor to be the first girl that Linda’s ever had make it to state,” said Cisco. “It has been a thrilling season. In three or four races in a row — SOC, Grove City and Washington Court House — I was getting first. I knew then I was having a really good season. I’ve really pushed it hard this year, and that’s been my goal all season to get to the state meet, so I’m pretty excited about it.”
Throughout the season, the Waverly cross country team has continued to follow the training program, geared toward each runner’s abilities. The cross country team trains at Scioto Trail one to two days a week.
“We meet at the the track one day to do our speed work. It kind of depends on what book I am reading. The book I read this year suggested doing all of the workouts on the track. The book I read the year before, they did them all on the course (Bristol Park). I try to keep it consistent,” siad McAllister.
“Mitch had the highest mileage. It got hard for him to get it all in sometimes during the season. If he didn’t get all of his mileage, he picked it up after the meet by doing a cool down.”
Cisco felt that being injury-free and following a different training plan helped her this season.
“This is the only season I’ve been completely injury free. I’ve just felt really really strong and super healthy all year long. I’m giving everything that I have for my last season of cross country in high school,” she said.
“A goal of mine every year is to make sure that I peak at the right time. I think that last year I just peaked at the wrong point. I peaked at SOC (Southern Ohio Conference meet). Then at districts and regionals, I just started going down. I just wasn’t doing the proper training. I was doing too much recovery and not enough workouts, but this year we just kept it all the same and it’s really helped me just improve every run.”
Waverly will be taking a busload of runners so they can watch the meet and root for Green and Cisco.
“Our team is just super supportive,” said Cisco. “It’s nice to have such a supportive team that they’re going to come and watch Mitch and I run. It is nice to have a teammate going. I have no idea how Mitch went completely by himself last year. It was nice that we’ve had others, like Ty (Reisinger) come to practice with us this week.”
Green is looking forward to having his teammates there rooting for him, although he wishes they were running as well.
“I’ve had a lot more fun this year. I’ve had a lot of friends around me,” said Green. “When we get to the meet, we just joke around. Then whenever it is race time, we race.”
Cisco doesn’t have a specific placement in mind for state, but she wants to do the best she can.
“I’m just going to go out and run as hard as I can for my last high school cross country race,” said Cisco.
