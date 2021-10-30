Southeast District Golf Coaches Association All-District Teams 2021

Division I Boys

First Team: AJ Graham, Marietta; Caleb Davis, Warren; Grayson Herb, Marietta; Nathan Shadik, Athens; Nathan Heft, Warren; Liam Ritter, Marietta.

Second Team: Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe; Edward Kehl, Warren; Ethan Rasp, Jackson; Milan Hall, Athens; Aidan Herb, Marietta; Logan Offenberger, Marietta.

Honorable Mention: Will Schultz, Logan; Jay Choi, Athens; Cole Hungate, Warren; Luke Baumgard, Marietta; Ethan Rice, Jackson.

Coach of the Year: Bryan Whittekind, Marietta

Division II Boys

First Team: Kameron Maple, Oak Hill; Landon Roberts, Fairland; Laith Harnid, Gallia Academy; Owen Mault, Wheelersburg; Jack Holcomb, Circleville; Wesley Potts, McClain.

Second Team: Charlie Lewis, Unioto; Logan Cummins, Piketon; Jace Tucker, Unioto; Garrett Wahl, Washington; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union.

Honorable Mention: Jackson McCommas, Chesapeake; Matt Sheridan, Ironton; Orville Tackett, Northwest; Ben Nichols, Waverly; Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West; Dylan Collins, Oak Hill; Brady Gill, Wheelersburg; Will Briggs, Wellston; Dilon Riffle, Logan Elm; Eli Radabugh, Vinton County; Jacob Hicks, Westfall; Landon McGee, Meigs; Stanley Viny, Alexander; Brayden Sexton, South Point; Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland; John Wall, Washington; Jon Grondolsky Jr., Zane Trace; Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy; Brody Morgan, Fairfield Union; Braxton Platt, Unioto; Garrett Brooks, Circleville; Owen Armstrong, Piketon.

Coach of the Year: Mark Allen, Gallia Academy

Division III Boys

First Team: Cameron Phillips, Valley; Daulton McDonald, Manchester; Jacob Smeeks, Belpre; Carson Chaney, North Adams; T.J. Holt, North Adams; Derrick Pell, West Union.

Second Team: Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Jacob Campbell, North Adams; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Brady Lung, North Adams; Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joseph; Luke Hayslip, Manchester.

Honorable Mention: Brenton Ewry, Paint Valley; Davis Kerns, Adena; Austin Blumfield, Valley; Brayden Popp, Southeastern; Jonathan McDowell, West Union; Bo White, Crooksville; Ethan Taylor, North Adams; Dyland Thomas, Huntington; Cayden Haislop, Eastern Pike; Logan Bell, Manchester; Tanner Lisle, Southern; Kasey Savoy, Eastern Reedsville; Zack North, Trimble; Carson Moore, Belpre; Gavin Brooker, Waterford; Cam Carpenter, South Webster.

Coach of the Year: Adam Poole, Manchester

Division I Girls

First Team: Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Saylor Wharff, Marietta; Ashley Aldridge, Logan; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Lisa Liv, Athens; Hallis Sturgill, Warren.

Second Team: Jillian Stemple, Warren; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Skylar Radabaugh, Warren; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe;Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace; Clara Pettit, Warren.

Honorable Mention: Emily Reeves, Miami Trace; Addison Betz, Marietta; Carly McCutcheon, Warren; Lia Poling, Logan; Kaltra Woltz, Jackson; Helen Liv, Athens

Co-Coaches of the Year: Andy Biddinger, Warren; Todd Wallace, Miami Trace

Division II Girls

First Team: Maddi Shoults, Westfall; Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan; Meg Saffell, Sheridan; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy; Taylor Ralston, Manchester.

Second Team: Carrington McGlothin, Peebles; Elaina Seeley, Circleville; Sydney Ater, Adena; Paige Weiss, Westfall; Shauna White, Sheridan; Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union.

Honorable Mention: Lorena Kennedy, Meigs High School; Mary Lackey, Ironton; Eliza Wilson, Fairfield; Korynne Blanton, West Union; Ryane Bond, Waverly; Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern; Leah Ryan, Waterford; Hallie Shea, Wellston; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Leah Abbott, Valley; Natalie Shope, Zane Trace; Grace Moore, Northwest; Izzy Seeley, Circleville; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Alexis Belville, Alexander; Ava Messer, South Webster; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Addy Burke, Gallia Academy; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Kendahl Pollack, Huntington; Emily Cook, Westfall; Emma Winland, Paint Valley; Olivia Howard, Unioto; Lydia Phipps, Peebles; Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union; Morgan Warner, Sheridan.

Coach of the Year: Kahley Thompson, Sheridan

