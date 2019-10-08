The Lady Redstreaks soccer team took on Rock Hill in a non-conference tilt on Monday night. The Redstreaks fell 4-0 to the visiting Redmen.
Rock Hill struck at the 27:22 mark and the 25:53 mark in the first half to take a 2-0 lead. The Redstreaks then kept Rock Hill scoreless for the remainder of the half as they trailed 2-0 at the intermission.
The Piketon defense continued to play strong as they held Rock Hill scoreless for the first 29 minutes in the second half. Rock Hill scored at the 10:58 mark in the second half to take a 3-0 lead. Rock Hill then scored one last time at the 5:53 mark, as the Redstreaks fell by a 4-0 count.
“I thought we played a little better than we did the first time we played them. (It) ended up being the same result, but we ended up with 15 shots on goal which is a season-high for us. None of them (the shots) went in unfortunately, but we’re making that push. We have a lot of injuries and a young team; but a night like tonight, they can take it and build on it in the future,” said Redstreaks head coach Jared Williams.
The Redstreaks defense played strong throughout the contest as they held Rock Hill scoreless 44 consecutive minutes.
“The defense was very strong. Lizzy Gragg, Jenna Lightle and Elizabeth Claytor gave us fantastic games, as did Bronwynn Spencer and Chloe Jenkins; they were our strong point tonight. Natalie (Cooper) gave us an outstanding performance in goal,” Williams said.
Statistically, the Redstreaks ended the night with 15 shots on goal, which was a season high and Natalie Cooper saved 26 shots. After the Redstreaks finish up regular season play with Peebles on Tuesday, they will then turn their focus to Northwest as they take on the Mohawks in sectional tournament play.
“In the tournament, we play a team very similar to Rock Hill. We play Northwest, who we played twice already this year. They play a similar style, and just going out here tonight, it’s kind
of like having a little bit of a scouting team against Northwest. We hope to learn from what we did wrong tonight and move forward in the tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.