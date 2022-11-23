For the Eastern Lady Eagles, a youthful team will be taking the court and working to get better each and every game this season.
Kelsey Helphenstine is the only senior and most experienced player on the roster.
“It has to be a leadership role,” Eastern coach Darren King said when talking of his lone senior. “We already discussed that because we have so many young kids. We have one senior, two juniors, a sophomore and six freshmen.”
Joining Helphenstine as returning starters are junior Madison Shuler and sophomore Cylie Weaver.
“When you lose someone who scored over 1,800 points (Abby Cochenour) and somebody who pulled down over 1,000 rebounds (Addison Cochenour), that’s hard to replace,” King said.
“We’re young. It will be a learning season for us. We have to make every possession count. We can’t have 30-some turnovers like we did last year. We averaged almost 30 a game. You can’t win any games when you do that.”
Helphenstine, Weaver and freshman Laken Gullett will be the primary ball handlers.
Along with Gullett, the freshman class includes Ella Montgomery, Jaden Pope, Olivia Logan, Hannah Allen and Sarah Cannady. Junior Kelsey Poorman has also joined the roster after not playing last season.
“It’s a good freshman class. They’re willing to learn, they want to learn, and you can see when Coach Alley and I instruct them, you can tell it’s sinking in, and they want to get better,” King said. “Having Kelsey Poorman playing this year will help us.”
The Lady Eagles will face a challenging slate of games in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
“I don’t know if there will be a lot of separation at the top of the league this year. Wheelersburg, Minford, South Webster, West and Waverly will be the top tier teams that we face,” King said.
“Because our girls are so young, I just want them to realize they can compete and play with these teams. Are we there yet? No, we’re not there yet. We have to keep a good attitude and believe we can play. It is tough, coming from a program where we haven’t won a lot of games, to try and keep their minds set right and able to compete.”
Right now, according to King, the enthusiasm is high.
“I’m excited because we have a lot of younger kids who are eager to learn. As long as they play hard, that’s all I can ask of them,” King said. “As long as we grow and get better as the season goes, being able to compete with some of these teams will be a big thing for us.”
