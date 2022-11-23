Eastern Girls Varsity Basketball 2022-2023

Eastern Girls Varsity Basketball 2022-2023 — Assistant Coach Kayla Alley, Jaden Pope, Sarah Cannaday, Laken Gullett, Ella Montgomery, Madison Shuler, Kelsey Helphenstine, Cylie Weaver, Kelsey Poorman, Hannah Allen, Olivia Logan, Head Coach Darren King, Manager Riley McCoy.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

For the Eastern Lady Eagles, a youthful team will be taking the court and working to get better each and every game this season.

Kelsey Helphenstine is the only senior and most experienced player on the roster.


