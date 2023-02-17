It wasn’t the end the Waverly Lady Tigers wanted to have, but their varsity basketball season came to a close Thursday night in a Division II sectional final battle at Circleville.
In a defensive, physical and hotly contested battle, Waverly fell in a 37-32 defeat despite making a run to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
Circleville’s plan was to key on Waverly’s leading scorers, Kelli Stewart and Bailey Vulgamore. Waverly was down a starter due to injury, Aerian Tackett, which shortened the bench and moved Paige O’Bryant into a starting spot.
The first quarter did not go well for Waverly at all. Unofficially, WHS went 0-of-7 from the floor and suffered five turnovers. And despite the very physical play, very few fouls were called. Defensively, Waverly limited the Circleville damage, holding the hosts to seven points.
Waverly finally broke the ice with 5:15 left in the second quarter when O’Bryant delivered the first bucket, cutting the Circleville lead to 12-2. Waverly followed with three more points, cutting the lead to seven, 12-5, and forced CHS to take a timeout with 3:59 left. Circleville pushed the lead back up to nine at the break, 18-9.
After talking strategy and making a defensive switch at halftime, the Waverly rally began in the third quarter.
“We challenged them at halftime, and said ‘We know we are better.’ Not that we played horrible defense in the first half, but we knew we had to get stops,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said.
“We came out in the third quarter with great energy, and created a lot of turnovers and got right back into the ball game.”
In the first five minutes of the third quarter, Waverly went on a 9-2 run to make it 20-17. During that stretch, Waverly senior guard Morgan Crabtree took an elbow to the face, which was ruled an intentional foul.
“Morgan is as tough as nails. She is the ultimate team player. It is team first with her and she will do whatever it takes to help the team out — whether it is defense, rebounding, or knowing all of the plays,” Bonifield said.
“She never complains and never says a negative word. She always is the first who wants to build everybody else up. So I think when she took that one in the face, that lit a fire under us and got us going.”
After Stewart recorded a block, Circleville cashed in several Waverly turnovers and fought back with a 9-3 run to go up 29-20 at the end of the frame. Foul trouble was starting to arise for Waverly as well.
The fourth quarter started well for WHS. Vulgamore started with a steal and a basket. Then Caris Risner had a steal and fired the ball to Vulgamore for another layup, cutting the lead down to five, 29-24. On Waverly’s next possession, Stewart grabbed and offensive rebound and was fouled, connecting on both of her shots to get within three, 29-26. Waverly forced another turnover and got the ball under the rim to Stewart, who secured her own offensive rebound twice and then scored to make it a one-point game, 29-28, with 5:28 left.
Stewart drew her next foul, securing a defensive rebound after Circleville had grabbed four straight offensive rebounds and missed. That gave her the opportunity to go to the line and tie the game. Stewart hit the first of two freebies with 4:39 left, making it 29-29.
That was as close as Waverly could get. Circleville scored the next six points, going 4-of-7 on the line with a field goal in between, making the lead 35-29 with 57.6 seconds left in regulation. Vulgamore connected on a long three-pointer with 19.2 left, cutting the lead down to 35-32. Waverly had to foul, putting Morgan Blakeman on the line where she connected on both of her shots, making it 37-32. Waverly looked to attack, only to have the ball deflected. Circleville recovered the ball and ran out the clock.
“We fought and completed. They just made a couple more plays than we did at the end. I can’t fault us for our effort and the grind we put in for 32 minutes,” Bonifield said. “It is not the outcome we wanted, but I told our three seniors (Vulgamore, Stewart and Crabtree), ‘You can play my team any day of the week.’ In 14 years of coaching, those three are amazing leaders, amazing players, and team-first girls, and that’s what you want for your program.”
Unofficially for the game, Circleville was 12-of-33 from the field, while Waverly was 9-of-39. Both teams finished with 29 rebounds with Stewart grabbing 13 of those. Waverly had 12 steals, while Circleville had nine.
Waverly had 27 turnovers with 16 of those coming in the second half. Circleville had 24 with 17 coming in the second half.
Individually, Stewart finished with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, along with three steals and a block. Stewart grabbed nine of those rebounds in the second half.
“That’s Kelli. She’s relentless. She gave it all she had. She kept battling and competing,” Bonifield said. “It was physical inside and she didn’t back down. That’s what Kelli has done for us for four years, so that’s when we come to expect from her. She really showed what she was worth here tonight.”
Vulgamore ended her night with 13 points, three rebounds and three steals.
“Bailey is a tremendous worker. She has a great work ethic. She’s the player she is because of her hard work and determination and grit. One thing is you’re not going to outwork her,” Bonifield said.
“I thought she was a little not-on-her game tonight, but I told her keep competing and keep being who you are and she still found a way that had a few baskets when we needed it. She is a tremendous player who can score, can see the floor, help you out offensively and defensively. We’re proud to have her for the last two years.”
Morgan Crabtree had two rebounds and one steal
“She is not going to be a stat-sheet stuffer, but she is always in the right spot whether it is offense or defense. She’s the ultimate team player, and one we love having in our program,” Bonifield said.
Waverly ends the season with an overall record of 16-7 while wrapping up Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 10-6.
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Girls Basketball
D2 Sectional Final
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Waverly 32 @ Circleville 37
WHS — 0 9 11 12 — 32
CHS — 7 11 11 8 — 37
WAVERLY (32) — Kelli Stewart 3 0 5-8 11, Caris Risner 1 0 1-2 3, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 6-9 13, Paige O’Bryant 1 0 0-0 2, Sadie Royster 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 7 2 12-19 32.
CIRCLEVILLE (37) — Morgan Blakeman 3 1 5-8 14, Faith Yancey 3 0 0-1 6, Maddie Blakeman 2 0 2-2 6, Maddux Bigham 0 0 0-1 0, Gabby McConnell 1 2 3-4 11, Makya Cockorham 0 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Ndayitwaygko 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 3 10-16 37.
