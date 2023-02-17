It wasn’t the end the Waverly Lady Tigers wanted to have, but their varsity basketball season came to a close Thursday night in a Division II sectional final battle at Circleville.

In a defensive, physical and hotly contested battle, Waverly fell in a 37-32 defeat despite making a run to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.


