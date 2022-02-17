PORTSMOUTH — For one quarter of play in a Division IV sectional final girls basketball matchup Wednesday night, the Eastern Lady Eagles gave the hosting Notre Dame Lady Titans a battle, fighting out to a 14-14 tie.
But from that point forward, Notre Dame's depth proved to be too much for Eastern, as the hosting Lady Titans went on to record a 74-36 win. Notre Dame's roster was 15 strong, more than doubling the seven-player Eastern roster.
Eastern's first quarter scoring attack was led by Abby Cochenour, who generated eight of the 14 points with two trifectas and a bucket. Cylie Weaver, Madison Shuler and Addison Cochenour had one bucket each. For Notre Dame, Ella Kirby and Gracie Ashley scored six points each to lead the Lady Titans.
In the second quarter, Notre Dame took control. Kirby, who had already hit two trifectas in the opening quarter, added four more triples in the second, accounting for 12 of her team's 26 points during that second quarter. Annie Dettwiller added seven more points, while Katie Strickland, who did not score in the first quarter but ended up with a team-high 19, provided five points. Abby Cochenour had all four of Eastern's points with a bucket and a pair of free throws. At the half, Notre Dame was up 40-18.
Eastern was able to produce 13 points in the third quarter. Abby Cochenour hit her third three-pointer of the game and added two more buckets. Lydia Park had a two-pointer and a three-pointer. Addison Cochenour also added a free throw. Notre Dame scored 18, increasing the lead to 58-31.
The final quarter saw Eastern add five points. Weaver converted an old-fashioned three-point play, while Abby Cochenour added a pair of free throws. Notre Dame finished with 16 points during that quarter, with half of those coming from Katie Strickland to cap the 74-36 win.
Besides leading the team in scoring with 19 points, Strickland secured seven rebounds. Ella Kirby had 18 points, six assists and five steals. Annie Dettwiller provided 16 points, six assists and one block. Gracie Ashley added 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour finished with 21 points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist. Addison Cochenour grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the way on the boards. The Lady Eagles actually won the rebound battle, finishing with 30 as a team (15 offensive and 15 defensive), compared to Notre Dame's 24.
From the floor, Notre Dame finished 31-of-57 shooting, compared to Eastern ending at 13-of-46. Eastern suffered 23 turnovers, while Notre Dame finished with 12.
With that victory, Notre Dame captured its 12th straight sectional title, improving to 19-3 overall. The Lady Titans will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. in district semifinal action at Piketon High School versus the South Gallia Lady Rebels. South Gallia defeated Franklin Furnace Green 62-19 to set up the clash.
Eastern's season comes to a close with a record of 5-19 overall and 0-16 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Lady Eagles will lose senior twins Addison and Abby Cochenour to graduation.
