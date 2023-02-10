In a high-scoring game that was close much of the way, the Eastern Eagles suffered a 73-69 loss to the visiting South Webster Jeeps Tuesday evening.

Eastern got off to a strong start, powered by senior Neil Leist, who poured in 11 of his team’s 19 points in the opening quarter, matching the entire first quarter output of the Jeeps. Eastern junior Jace White added five points, and Tucker Leist had three, giving the Eagles the 19-11 advantage.


