In a high-scoring game that was close much of the way, the Eastern Eagles suffered a 73-69 loss to the visiting South Webster Jeeps Tuesday evening.
Eastern got off to a strong start, powered by senior Neil Leist, who poured in 11 of his team’s 19 points in the opening quarter, matching the entire first quarter output of the Jeeps. Eastern junior Jace White added five points, and Tucker Leist had three, giving the Eagles the 19-11 advantage.
South Webster doubled its output in the second quarter, generating 22 points with Will Collins having 11 of those points. Eastern was led by Dylan Morton, who had six points with two buckets and two free throws. White had two more baskets and Tucker Leist hit his second three. At the break, the Jeeps had moved ahead 33-32.
The third quarter saw the Jeeps take control in a high scoring battle by outdueling the Eagles 26-16 to go up 59-48. Neil Leist led the way for EHS with six points, followed by Morton with four points and Brewer Tomlison, Teagan Werner and White with two each.
Neil Leist powered Eastern’s comeback bid, going off for 15 of his team’s 21 points. That barrage included four three-pointers. Tomlison had two buckets and TJ Richards broke into the scoring column with one. The Jeeps scored 14 and finished 4-4 on the line in the final seconds to stay ahead and take the 73-69 win.
Eastern was led by Neil Leist, who finished his night with 32 points, including six three-pointers. Morton added 10 off the bench.
For the Jeeps, Collins and Eli Roberts both scored 20, while Tyler Sommer followed with 17.
The loss was Eastern’s second straight SOC II loss. The Eagles fell at Minford 82-46 on Friday, Feb. 3. Minford clinched the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title with that win over Eastern. It was their first since 2015 and 10th in program history.
The Eagles (10-11, 5-10 SOC II) looked to get back on the winning side Friday night when they wrapped up regular season play at home versus the Northwest Mohawks.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
South Webster 73 @ Eastern 69
SWHS — 11 22 26 14 — 73
EHS — 19 13 16 21 — 69
SOUTH WEBSTER (73) — Connor Bender 2 0 1-2 5, Christian White 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Shupert 0 0 2-2 2, Owen Mault 2 0 2-4 6, Jaren Lower 0 1 0-0 3, Tyler Sommer 4 2 3-3 11, Eli Roberts 6 2 2-3 20 Will Collins 5 2 4-4 20, TOTALS 19 7 14-18 73.
